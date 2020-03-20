I’m committed to protecting Nigerians from Coronavirus – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured that his administration was committed to protecting Nigerians from the scourge of Coronavirus.

Buhari made the remark while receiving the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

According to Buhari: “I am pleased that you are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from Covid-19 virus.

“You must work to guarantee the safety and security of our pilgrims. As a government, this is now a key priority for us. I therefore enjoin you to ensure that adequate medical provisions and other welfare requirements are afforded our pilgrims.”

Buhari also expressed his delight with the operations of the Commission especially, the reduction to up to 15 per cent in Hajj fares.

“I am pleased to hear of the progress you have made thus far, especially in reducing Hajj fares by up to 15 per cent. I am also impressed that you are still working to further bring down the cost next year. This is commendable now especially with the recent global events that have impacted on the economy. Such savings will be timely and most welcome to the pilgrims as well as to Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

The President, however, cautioned NAHCON against sacrificing quality for safety and comfort of pilgrims.

“However, as you assess and reduce these costs, you must ensure that quality service and comfort are provided for our pilgrims as these are the core mandates of your Commission and must remain your primary goal,” he said.

Recall that Buhari had on Thursday urged Nigerians not to panic but to take precaution, following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.