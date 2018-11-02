I’ll Crash Fuel Price if Elected – Atiku

Ahead of the 2019 elections, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of “fleecing” Nigerians over the pump prices of crude oil in the country saying he would crash fuel price if elected in 2019.

Following Atiku’s reported meeting in Dubai, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its presidential candidate, has worked out a pricing template that would immediately crash the pump price of fuel in the country.

The PDP rejected the Buhari-led Federal Government’s increase of the official prices of diesel and kerosine, stating that such would bring more economic pressure on the already impoverished nation, as most businesses and homes across the country heavily depend on these products for sustenance.

The party revealed that it has been in high level talks with top international players in the oil and gas industry, adding that its engagements has shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the Nigerian market, under the current subsidy regimes of the Buhari Presidency, should be within the borders of N87 to N90 per liter as against the N145 currently being charged.

The PDP said with the current price template of crude oil in the international market, the Buhari administration has no justification to keep the pump price of fuel at N145 per liter and watch Nigerians groan under the weight of high prices, while a cabal at the presidency loot the funds meant to subsidize the product.

The PDP noted that for every N145 paid for a litre of fuel, cabals at the Presidency divert a hidden N58 which Nigerians have continued to pay since the fuel price was increased from N87 to presumably subsidized cost of N145.

“Apart from failing to account for the over N1.4 trillion allegedly siphoned through sleazy oil subsidy deals, the Buhari-led Federal Government is burdened to account for the over N3.49 trillion stolen under the hidden N58 per liter of fuel on over 50 million daily domestic consumption, estimated in the last three years.

“The PDP notes that had the Buhari administration heed wise counsel to be transparent in its dealings in governance and to engage more experienced hands on petroleum issues, the nation would not have been in the dire straits we face today.

“The party however urges Nigerians not to despair as its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has already worked out a blueprint that will end sleazes, ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to guarantee availability of product on a national pricing regime,” the PDP said.