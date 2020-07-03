IITA Scientists Tackling Banana Diseases, Pests

A principal scientist in plant biotechnology with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Leena Tripathi, is leading a research team to smash banana diseases and pests.

Banana production is being negatively affected by a myriad of factors including diseases and pests, declining soil fertility, and climate change.

Efforts to develop improved disease resistant and drought tolerant varieties are slowed down by the low genetic variability, lengthy production cycle, and sterility of a majority of the cultivars commonly grown by farmers.

Banana is, however, an important staple crop feeding more than 500 million people in the tropical and subtropical countries.

Others involved in the study were Valentine Otang Ntui, IITA’s Plant Biotechnologist, and Jaindra Nath Tripathi, IITA’s Banana Transformation Specialist. The team has received a certificate of achievement from the publishers.

Banana scientists are exploring how to use modern breeding tools to complement conventional breeding to enhance the ability of banana to adapt to climate change by resisting both biotic and abiotic stresses.

The Tripathi team reviewed the recent developments and the prospects for application of genetic modification and genome editing for developing climate-smart banana.

They summarised their findings in the paper, Application of genetic modification and genome editing for developing climate-smart banana published in the March 2019 edition of Food and Energy Security and which has been among the most downloaded papers in the journal.

Leena Tripathi is with IITA, Kenya. She is Deputy Director of East Africa Hub and Country Representative of IITA-Kenya.

Tripathi is leading the transgenic research at IITA based at Biosciences for east and central Africa (BecA) hub. Her primary research focuses on genetic improvement of banana/plantain, cassava, enset (false banana) and yam for disease and pest resistance.

She has global collaboration including advanced labs in USA, UK, Australia and National partners in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Malawi and regional partners.

She obtained her PhD in Plant Molecular Biology and M.Sc. in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology. She worked at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, USA before joining IITA. She has been involved in Plant Biotechnology research for more than 20 years with specific interests in crop improvement.

Tripathi says the team was delighted with the performance of the paper as reported by the publisher. In a congratulatory note, the publisher stated: “Among work published between January 2018 and December 2019, yours received some of the most downloads in the 12 months following online publication. Your research generated immediate impact and helped to raise the visibility of Food and Energy Security.”

Tripathi added that the popularity of the paper demonstrated the urgency to increase the productivity of important staple crops to feed the rapidly growing population amid the challenges posed by climate change.

“CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing has been recently established for banana, paving the way for the development of improved varieties resistant to diseases and pests, particularly when no host plant resistance is available among banana germplasm”, she says.

The IITA team has spearheaded the use of genome editing for developing banana varieties that are resistant to various deadly diseases. These included recently, the first-ever use of CRISPR, a technology for genome editing, to develop plantain plants with high resistance to the banana streak virus.

The work was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the CGIAR Research Programme on Roots, Tubers and Bananas (RTB)