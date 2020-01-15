‘Ihedioha Will Overcome This Setback’: Atiku Reacts To Judgment

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party has reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to sack Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) and declare Hope Uzodinma (APC) winner of the election and Governor of Imo State.

Describing Ihedioha as a great leader of men and resources, Atiku stood in solidarity with Ihedioha and his party the PDP, in good and bad times. The former VP expressed confidence that the ousted governor will emerge stronger and overcome this setback in due time.

Speaking on the PDP, Atiku urged his party to,

“Continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism”

Atiku Abubakar who lost his 2019 presidential bid to the APC at the Supreme Court expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria. He stated that it is the destiny of the PDP to democratically restore what Nigeria had lost to antidemocratic agents.

“My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfill its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress. These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while”

In the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, read by Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekun, the Supreme Court held that Uzodinma’s votes polled in 388 polling units were wrongfully excluded from the final results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In correcting this error, the Supreme added the originally canceled 213, 295 votes and brought Uzodinma’s total votes to 309,753. The addition of the canceled votes brought him from an initial distant 4th position – to the contestant with the highest number of votes in the Imo state Governorship elections and Governor of Imo State.