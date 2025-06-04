Igbo Youth Leaders Demand Security, Inclusion at Awka Convention

Issues of security, youth inclusion, and regional cum national development formed the crux of discussions during a recent convention of Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders held in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The Igbo youth leaders and stakeholders, drawn from across the seven Igbo-speaking States, rose from the convention to condemn the worsening security situation in various parts of Igbo land. They noted that it was largely fueled by long-standing socio-political grievances, marginalisation, and certain government policies that have aggravated the anger and disenfranchisement felt by many Igbo youths.

The youth leaders’ position was made known in a communique issued after the convention, signed by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, leader of the Igbo Youth leaders and stakeholders assembly; Mazi Bismark Oji, Convention Chairman of the assembly; and Uzoh Ifeanyi, chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee.

In the communique, the group called on all community youth leaders across Igboland to rise to the occasion and heighten vigilance by collaborating closely with local vigilante groups and security agencies to checkmate threats to security in the region, whether in our towns, farmlands, or forests.

They also urged all Governors in Igbo land to rise above political distractions, prioritize security urgently, or face collective rejection at the polls in 2027.

They further demanded that the nation’s Security Chiefs issue immediate instructions to their field personnel to cease the harassment and intimidation of innocent Igbo youths, advocating instead for a working alliance that fosters intelligence-sharing and coordinated response strategies to neutralize real threats and those truly bent on destabilizing Igboland.

The youths appreciated the remarkable improvement in security in Anambra State, especially the governor’s success in tackling the menace of Okite, which had misled so many of the Igbo youths.

The communique said the convention adopted a proposal to evolve an Integrated Youth Development with a five-year strategic action plan that captures the aspirations of young people in areas that affect their livelihood and production.

It also said Igboland’s lack of a leadership succession plan saddens the Convention. It urges the political elites and leaders to deliberately establish a leadership recruitment, mentorship, and succession plan to benefit all and sundry without status discrimination.

“We commend the Federal Ministry of Youth Development for convening the upcoming National Youth Confab, a platform that has the potential to shape inclusive policies for the Nigerian Youth. The Convention has taken a unified stand and shall be presenting an articulated position document that reflects our aspirations, concerns, and solutions as a critical bloc in the Nigerian Youth demography.

“We urge the Honorable Minister of Youth Development to ensure that the modalities for participation in the confab reflect equity, transparency, and equal opportunity for all ethnic nationalities.

“The Convention resolves and adopts Igbo Youth Leaders / Stakeholders Assembly as the name for the Igbo Youth Leadership platform, with Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu as the leader.

“We appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the constitution of the Boards of the various regional development commissions. However, we humbly request that he include more Igbo youths in his various appointments.

“We respectfully request the expansion of the various boards of the regional development commissions to ensure adequate representation of Igbo youths, whose talents, ideas, and entrepreneurial drive are vital to regional and national development.

“As patriotic Igbo Youths, we remain committed to a peaceful, united, and progressive Nigeria, where

equity, justice, and mutual respect reign. We stand for justice, inclusion, and national transformation,” the communique concluded.