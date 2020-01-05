Igbo leaders meet, re-strategize on restructuring and realization of Igbo Presidency

The Fifth World Igbo Summit has called on leadership of all political parties to, as a matter of justice, equity and fairness, cede the nomination of their Presidential candidates to the South-East.

The summit which commenced on the 2nd of January and ended today at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, was well attended by eminent sons and daughters of Igboland, with the objective of securing a better bargain for Igbos in Nigeria.

It also featured keynote address delivered by Ambassador Humphrey Orjiako, former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to United Nations and other International organizations at Geneva and Ambassador to Switzerland.

In a communiqué issued after the event, signed Professor George Obiozor and Dr Ifedi Okwenna for the Organizers, the summit noted that for Nigeria’s survival, the country has to chose from three options which include to retain the dysfunctional status quo, to balkanize the country through a rash of successions or to reset or restructure the country to its federal origin.

It reiterated the position of the Southeast zone to pursue both restructuring of Nigeria and emergence of Nigerian President of Igbo extraction as both are not mutually exclusive, urging other ethnic nationalities and zones, to support the emergence of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The Communique read; ”the President-General should in consultation with Ime-obi constitute a Pan-Igbo organizing Committee to develop and pursue a sustainable strategic plan of action for the “handshake outreach” across Nigeria. The handshake programme should cumulate in a grand finale during which the harmonized positions of the alliance zones would be adopted and publicized as a basis of a joint bill of the people to the National Assembly to pass into law and use as a document for convoking a national conference for restructuring.”

The Igbo leaders however made it clear that in pursuit of these demands and rights, all the resolutions will be done in accordance with the principles of municipal and international laws and best practices.

Among dignitaries who graced the Summit were Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Navy Commordore Ebitu Ukiwe(Rtd), former Chief of General Staff, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President and Secretary to the Federal Government and His Excellency, Ambassador George Obiozor, former Ambassador to the United States of America.

Others include His Excellency, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor ofAnambra State, His Excellency, Prof Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Governor of Enugu State, Prof Chinedu Nebo former Minister of Power and Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Federal University Oye Ekiti and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.