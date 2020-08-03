Igbo governors resolve to reopen schools

The Governors of five South-East States have resolved to open both public and private schools for exit classes only to enable them to prepare and take their WAEC exams.

The Governors reached the decision after yesterday’s meeting in Enugu.

A statement issued after the meeting by the Director-General of the Forum’s Secretariat, Prof. Uchenna Ortuanya, said the southeast governors resolved that random sampling of COVID-19 tests shall be conducted on the teachers and students.

The statement said the governors have started decontamination of all the schools involved including providing hand sanitizers and running water in line with COVID-19 protocols.

It further revealed that health workers will be sent to the schools to train the teachers and students on COVID-19 NCDC protocols and to also enforce the same.

“The Southeast Governors do advise our dear teachers and our children to know that COVID-19 is real though not a death sentence but prevention is better than cure. We implore our people to please obey all NCDC protocols on COVID-19,” it said.