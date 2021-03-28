If He Wants Sex On The First Night, Bill Him – Nollywood Actress

Again, another Nollywood actress has added her voice to the trending issue of what women should do when a random man who is not ready to be committed to them demands sex.
Gistmania reports that Charity Nnaji demands that women who find themselves in such a situation should never hesitate to bill the man for money before the sex takes place.
According to the actress, trading your body with money should be for men who are not your boyfriend or husband.
She wrote “He is not dating you, he is not your husband and doesn’t intend to marry you and on the first night, he wants sex, BILL HIM. BILL HIM OOOOOO”.
