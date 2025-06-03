Idris Commends Tinubu’s Efforts on Security, Food Price Fall, Says Track Record Unmatched

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu’s two-year record in office is proof of bold, visionary leadership.

Speaking at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security in Abuja,Tuesday Idris said no other administration in Nigeria’s democratic history has achieved such sweeping reforms in such a short time.

“From scrapping the oil subsidy and dismantling forex rackets to launching a student loan scheme, CreditCorp, and unprecedented road infrastructure, Tinubu’s impact is undeniable,” Idris declared.

He noted that food prices are beginning to fall, insecurity is being tackled, and structural reforms like local government autonomy and the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development are taking hold.

“Governance is finally reaching the grassroots,” he said.

Themed “One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria,” the dialogue, organized by Voice of Nigeria (VON), was described by Idris as a platform to align policy with citizens’ lived experiences.

“There can be no national security without unity, and no unity without trust,” he stressed, urging genuine synergy among government, media, civil society, and security agencies.

Praising VON’s evolving role, Idris said the broadcaster is now shaping national identity across languages and borders.

He concluded with a call for collective commitment to truth, uity, transparency, and compassion: “We don’t need uniformity to achieve unity just shared purpose.”