I Won’t Trade Words with Children— Amaechi Roasts Wike Over Comments

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has dismissed recent attacks from Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, stating he won’t engage in a public spat with “children.”

Speaking Tuesday on ARISE TV, monitored by The News Chronicle, Amaechi brushed off Wike’s criticism of his recent comments on Nigeria’s worsening hunger crisis.

“God, Peter Odili, the judiciary and the Rivers State people made me governor. Ask him how he became governor. I don’t want to join issues with children,” Amaechi said.

The clash began after Amaechi, during his 60th birthday, lamented Nigeria’s economic woes and questioned the country’s direction.

“We’re all hungry, all of us. If you’re not hungry, I am. Do we really want to be a country?” he asked, blaming poor followership rather than elites for the nation’s problems.

Recall that Wike, in a media chat on Monday, dismissed the remarks as “politically motivated,” accusing Amaechi of hypocrisy. “He was a super minister and never mentioned hunger. Now he’s hungry for power,” Wike stated.

Amaechi also rejected Wike’s claim of having made him governor, insisting his political rise came from divine intervention, legal validation, and popular support. He revealed that Wike had lobbied for the finance commissioner role but was instead made chief of staff so Amaechi could “supervise him closely.”

“I didn’t offer him commissioner for finance. I wanted him under my watch. Whether he likes it or not, I was once his boss,” Amaechi said.

He concluded with a swipe at Wike’s political rise: “He made himself chief of staff, governor, minister, and even LGA chairman. There’s no more respect for family names.”

The war of words marks yet another chapter in the long-running political feud between the two Rivers State power players.