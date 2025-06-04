I Wished it Worked Out- Actress Biola Announces End of Marriage

Birthdays are memorable days while it is important to celebrate others use the day to come clean so as to start the new year on a clean slate.

This is the case of Yoruba Nollywood actress Biola Bayo who publicly announced the end of her marriage with are husband Oluseyi, on her birthday.

She revealed that they have been separated for more than a year now which is shock to some of her fans and colleagues. Specifically the marriage ended April 2024 due to irreconcilable reasons.

The actress also revealed that there are nights that she cried herself to sleep because of the emotional turmoil the separation had on her

“ While I go about making other people happy in the day, my pillow is drenched with my own tears almost every night for the past 14 months but I gain strength from Christ who loves me eternally and gave himself for me.”

She also added that she tried to fix it and wished it worked out but it failed revealing that they are cooperating well.

“I’m sincerely sorry, I wished it worked but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story. Please keep us in your prayers.”

This is the actress second marriage, her first crashed in 2014.