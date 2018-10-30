I was Smuggled Out of Nigeria During Operation Python Dance – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu revealed how he escaped during the military clamp down on the secessionist group code-named ‘Operation Python Dance.’ He stated this in an interview with Israeli TV Channel 1.

An audio of the chat which emerged online revealed that the IPOB leader said he was “smuggled out” of the country with the help of relatives.

It would be recalled that few months ago, the pro-Biafra group, IPOB was the target of a Nigerian Army operation code-named, Operation Python Dance, launched in the South-East.

While the group was banned, Kanu went out of public glare until two weeks ago when video of him in Israel resurfaced on social media.