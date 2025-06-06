I Wan Hang Boots -Kizz Daniel Plans to Leave Music

Is this goodbye, or is it just a break?

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel just dropped a shocker, he is hanging up his boots in his music career.

The artist just dropped his newest project Lemon Chase EP and shortly after that he is teasing another project Orange Chase. Fans got excited and praised his dedication into releasing songs for his fans.

However, the singer explained that in as much as he loves his fans but the major reason he is releasing back to back is he needs to be with his family and at the moment he has over 600 unreleased songs and the plan is to get it out before taking a bow.

“I have over 600 songs I want to dish out before I hang boot, so”

Fortunately, 600 songs is a lot of songs, and it might take a long time to get them out there, but the reason for the break is very important.

The singer revealed that he needs to focus on his family. Artists are human beings, too, and Kizz has always been a family-oriented person.

If this is goodbye from the music scene, then hearts will be broken!