I started hawking with tray but can now conveniently feed family of 9 – Abubakar

Ibrahim Falarun is a husband of two wives and father of six. In a chat with The News Chronicle, he revealed how he started as a hawker but now has a spot where he sells even as the business has grown in bound into a makeshift mini-retail shop.

“I started this business as a hawker, four years ago. I was carrying a tray on my head and moving from street to street.

“I later bought a wheel barrow and gradually things started changing for the better. The business has grown from hawking with tray on my head to selling drinks in a fridge, some eatable food items, house-hold appliances and foot-wears.

“With this business, I feed my two wives and six children,” he said.

Ibrahim, who has two employees selling for him as he oversees, has his business not too far from the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He enjoys his economic activity and prays that he is able to get a befitting shop to sell his goods rather than the 3 wheel barrows and a fridge he uses for his business.

