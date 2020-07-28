“I remain the constitutional King of Ukwulu,” suspended traditional ruler dares Anambra govt

Anambra state government has suspended the Igweship certificate of HRH Igwe Peter A. Uyanwa, the traditional ruler of Ukwulu town in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State, effective from Friday, July 24th, 2020.

A statement signed by Mr. Greg Obi, Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, quoting the powers given to the Executive Governor of Anambra State under Section 10 (B) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law 1981, said the suspension is for a period of 1 year.

It said the sanction may be lifted at the end of one year or renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of Igwe Uyanwa’s conduct.

The statement further directed Igwe Uyanwa to stop holding himself as a traditional ruler and to cease from discharging traditional ruler’s function in Ukwulu community, or elsewhere in the state and beyond.

By this suspension, the statement concluded, Igwe Peter Uyanwa’s Chairmanship of Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council, and membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, and appointment in any other government committee are also rescinded.

Meanwhile, the State Government had explained that the suspension of Igwe Uyanwa was an action taken in the public interest.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba while speaking on the directive, said the state government took the action following a series of petitions against the Traditional Ruler from many people in Ukwulu and elsewhere who want to forestall an impending huge crisis in the community.

He said the appropriate security agencies have been notified of the development.

But when contacted on phone, Igwe Uyanwa maintained that he remains the king of Ukwulu kingdom and that no one can remove him from the throne.

Uyanwa had in recent times, been at the vanguard of speaking out against alleged underperformance by the Obiano administration as well as openly opposed the zoning of the 2021 governorship seat in the state to Anambra South Senatorial District.

Recently, he had organized a meeting at his palace at Ukwulu, where famous Oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze uttered demeaning statements about Governor Obiano.

It was gathered that the proceedings at the meeting did not go down well with the powers at the state helm and Uyanwa was cautioned to stop such further activities but he persisted.