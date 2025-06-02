I Never Supported It- Wike Denies Backing Emergency Rule in Rivers

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has distanced himself from any alleged support for a state of emergency in Rivers State, saying he never backed such a move and was not consulted by President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing newsmen during a media chat in Abuja on Monday June 2, the former Rivers state governor maintained that; “I don’t have any crisis with him (Fubara). I’m not the President who declared a State of Emergency. If Mr. President had called me, I wouldn’t have agreed. I have never supported it.”

Wike claimed the talk of emergency rule was floated to protect Governor Sim Fubara from impeachment, not as a tool of political conflict.

“The declaration was to save the governor. He was almost impeached. But unknown to me, the governor made himself a tool for those who couldn’t fight me directly.” He added.