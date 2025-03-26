I May Not Run For 2027 Presidency – Atiku Reveals Amid Speculations To Back Obi

Former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that he is unsure about his 2027 presidential ambition.

Atiku, who has contested for the presidency six times, disclosed this in a yet-to-be-aired interview for a television show, Untold Stories, with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie.

This is coming a few days after he announced the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders aiming to unseat the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress, APC administration.

Responding to his intention to join the presidential race in the next election, Atiku said, “I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy.”

The former Vice President, however, did not rule out the possibility of contesting in the 2027 election, stressing the need for Nigeria to have a competent leader.

“I have not seen Nigeria in dire need of, you know, an experienced and credible leadership than this time.

“We had a similar, you know, what would I say, merger in 2014. About four of us or is it three? We all ran for president and one of us emerged, and we all supported the one who emerged, and he won,” he added.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Atiku may throw his weight behind former Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai for the 2027 election.