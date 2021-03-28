I married my cousin and that’s no incest – Ghanaian Politician

Ghanaian politician, Ras Mubarak has revealed that his second, wife Mrs Huseina Mubarak is his cousin.
According to celebritiesbuzz, Mubarak, while speaking in an interview on Starr FM hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah, revealed that he watched his wife while growing up.
The politician, who is also a farmer, said at a point in time after divorcing his first wife, he sought counsel from a family member who said most of his uncles have well-mannered and educated daughters who are single, so he can make a choice.
In his words, it was the counsel that informed his decision of marrying Husiena.
When quizzed if that wasn’t incest, Mubarak succinctly quipped that it’s nowhere close to that and even marrying one’s cousin is acceptable in Dagbon tradition — where he comes from.
Remember me