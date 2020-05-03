I infected four persons with COVID-19 – Gov El-Rufai confesses

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that he infected four persons with COVID-19.

El-Rufai who made this known while giving an update on measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease in the state said he got infected in Abuja.

According to him, Kaduna State has successfully reduced traffic into the State.

Part of the statement reads, “I was the first case, fortunately, I would say, because it served to scare everyone about reality. COVID is real, it’s not a joke. I was the first case, I got it in Abuja and infected four other people, all of us are okay now.”