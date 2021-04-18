I have fallen in love with my auntie and I don’t know what to do – man cries out

69 views | Francis Azuka | April 18, 2021
A Ghanaian man whose identity was not revealed has publicly declared that he has fallen in love with his auntie and doesn’t’ even know what to do next as he is very confused.
Celebritiesbuzz reports that the guy took to Jodel to make the revelation which came as a big shock to a lot of people.
Below was his full text:
“I have fallen in love with my auntie and I don’t know what to do.”
Apparently, he is in dire need of advice. What do you think he should do? Let’s hear from you in the comment section.
Remember me