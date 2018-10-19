I had Dreams too but Fate brought me here – Abuja Fruit Seller

A fruit seller, Mallam Abubakar Abdullahi, who started his business 9

years ago with about N10,000 in Abuja is proud that he can now

conveniently feed his family as it has grown over the years.

Mallam Abdullahi who has his business at the Area 11 area of Garki,

Abuja said he started his business in 2009 adding that it takes patience

to grow in business. Like a planted seed, it needs to be watered and

nurtured to maturity and high yields. He noted that fate always have a

way of twisting things around for man though he may have his own

ambitions while growing up.

He added that he had moved from different locations before finally

mounting his table of goods at Area 11 in Abuja. He said that his

business has grown with time and now he is able to sustain his family

with what he makes from this business.

Speaking with The News Chronicle in Abuja, Abdullahi who has an employee

said he could now take N50,000 to the market but it would seem as if he

didn’t go with such amount because what he would buy may seem

insignificant.

“I started this business about 9 years ago with N10,000 only. The amount

was more valuable that time; I was able to purchase a few things I

needed to start my business but now even N50,000 will not buy all that I

need for my business.”

According to him, he buys a carton of green apples at N13,000 while

that of green apples costs N18,000.

He revealed that although he is facing challenges because there are

times that he has to be patient with some customers who may be arrogant

or disrespectful and also times where he has to be tactical in dealing

with debtors, he remains hopeful because he believes every occupation

has its challenges.

“I had dreams when I was growing up, just like every other human being,

but sometimes one doesn’t turn out to be who he had desired to be, but

this is sustaining me and my family well. I don’t have any other thing

going on for me apart from this fruit business and I hope that it

continues to grow,” he expressed.

He however expressed satisfaction in the trade saying he enjoys it and

gratitude to God for elevating his business from a little beginning to

where it is today.