I Don’t Want to Finish My Career Without Playing in the World Cup -Osimhen

Super Eagles and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has revealed how important playing in the World Cup is to him.

The former African Footballer of the Year emphasized the disappointment he felt when Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being knocked out by the Black Stars of Ghana.

“Every footballer dreams of playing in the World Cup, and because of our group position, I, like the rest of the players, am desperately fighting to qualify for the 2026 tournament,” Osimhen said.

“We suffered a huge disappointment in 2022, and we cannot allow that to happen again — not for ourselves, not for our country, and not for this generation. You don’t want to finish your career without having played in the World Cup. I don’t want that for myself.”

Osimhen further stressed their commitment to representing Nigeria, promising not to let the nation down:

“Names don’t win matches anymore. You have to be ready and focused throughout the entire match. We will play for our country, our families, and the hopes of 300 million people. What we face is not pressure but the desire not to disappoint ourselves and our country. Playing in the World Cup is our priority, and we have to make it happen this time.”

Nigeria last qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018, marking their sixth appearance since their debut at the USA 1994 tournament.