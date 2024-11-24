I Don’t Have An Instagram Account -Denzel Washington Shares Thoughts on Social Media’s Impact on Youth

Veteran American actor Denzel Washington recently shared his views on social media, and he’s not holding back.

During a candid podcast conversation with Paul Mescal, Washington expressed concern for today’s generation, highlighting the overwhelming influence of social media—something his generation never had to face.

The celebrated actor revealed that he has steered clear of social media entirely. He doesn’t have an Instagram or LinkedIn account, and for good reason. According to him, social media distorts reality and creates unnecessary pressures for young people.

“I pray for your generation,” Washington said. “We didn’t have to deal with what you’re dealing with. It’s our fault for putting it in your hands.”

He described the challenges of living in a world dominated by constant online opinions.

“There weren’t nine million opinions being thrown at me every moment of the day. People liked you, and then suddenly, they hated you and you wouldn’t even know why.”

Washington’s words reflect a growing concern among many about how social media shapes mental health and relationships in today’s hyperconnected world.

