I didn’t put my ‘komkom’, I only used my fingers, says man accused of defiling 4-year old daughter

A 43-year old man, Ikechukwu Ekenta, was today arrested for defiling his four-year daughter by a joint team comprising the Department of State Security (DSS) and a team of social workers from the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in Anambra State.

The man who is from Ikeduru-Mbaitoli, Imo state, is resident at 3-3 area of Onitsha.

The incident was said to have occurred a few weeks ago when the mother of the girl returned from the hospital where she was delivered of a baby girl and on getting home, discovered that her first daughter was feeling pains in her private parts.

The woman had demanded to know what happened and the girl had disclosed to her disbelief, that the father had fingered her and also had canal knowledge of her.

A medical examination report made available to TNC confirmed that there was penetration and serious injury on the girl’s private parts.

The wife of the suspect, Uzoamaka Ekenta revealed that when she confronted her husband with the allegation, he denied it and threatened her with divorce.

“My daughter told me that her father put his ‘komkom’ (penis as her daughter calls it) inside her vagina after fingering her. Immediately I confronted him, he started shouting at me, threatening that I will not come out of the matter alive. His family also threatened to deal with me especially his father who accused me of trying to destroy his son. I didn’t know how else to proceed so I just handed over everything to God until last Saturday when someone called me on the phone that he is interested in the matter,” she narrated.

When asked how she intends to carry on with her life, Uzoamaka insisted that all she cares for is that justice is done and that he be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others of his ilk.

It was gathered that the couple had been married since 2016.

The suspect, Ikechukwu, however, denied using his penis, insisting he only fingered the little girl of four only once.

He also denied defiling her other two daughters as she was alleged to have also done.

“It was only my fingers that I used and not my ‘komkom’. I really don’t know why ‘Amadioha’ (native god) will be treating me like this and causing me to do bad things. This is like a curse on me by Amadioha from my village. Every time it comes upon me, I start misbehaving,” he lamented.

Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue described the act as despicable and abominable.

“It was a good Nigerian that raised our attention to the ugly incident and immediately, we mobilized to his house by 4 am today and arrested him. I am still at a shock as to how a father will be sleeping with the daughter of four years old. This is troubling for me. We have also evacuated the wife and her three daughters and they are now being taken care of by the Ministry,” Mezue revealed.

The Commissioner said the suspect has been handed over to security agencies for prosecution.