I Cheated On My Wife – Relationship Guru, Derrick Jaxn

In a development that has sparked reactions in the public domain, Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn has admitted to cheating on his wife of four years.
According to Metro, the self-proclaimed relationship expert has amassed a following of 750,000 on YouTube and 1.3million on Instagram, where he shares advice and promotes healthy relationships.
The report had it that after a woman claimed in an interview that she had an affair with Jaxn, the vlogger posted a video titled ‘Did I Cheat In My Marriage? #TheTruth’, in which he confessed to having sex with other women.
It was noted that in the video, which saw Jaxn holding hands with his wife Da’Naia, he said: ‘This chapter of our marriage is one that was preceded by a marriage that I completely failed.
‘The truth is, and I’m saying it here now, is that Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. And by involved, I want to be clear, I’m not talking about just casually kicking it, maybe having lunch or something like that.
‘I’m talking about as serious as sex, to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing, and some things that otherwise may be considered by some, in terms of just chatting or checking on people or being checked on by people that I’ve had a previous encounter with, but without my wife’s knowledge of it and with us having a sexual history, all of it falls under the umbrella of inappropriate, cheating, affairs, stepping out. ‘Definitely not in alignment with the vows that I took and definitely not in the line with the biblical standard of what it means to be faithful”
According to the report, Jaxn, 31, claimed that he has now given his wife a ‘roll-call list’ of every woman he has been involved with, and said he does not ‘stand by those actions’.
Sharing her side of the ordeal, Da’Naia, who has two children with her husband, said: ‘There is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage, on any level, it was unacceptable and it’s not something that I tolerate or we tolerate moving forward.’
Delineating on the ugly development, she noted that when she found out Jaxn had cheated she left him, saying: ‘I stayed gone and stood firm on “I am not coming back”. I did not come back until I saw a shift and a change in his mentality. ‘I forgave him and most importantly, God has forgiven him, and I have forgiven the others as well.’
In a live chat shared later, Da’Naia said that she filed for divorce but they are now back together and living in the same home with their kids.
