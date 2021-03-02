Awka – The Member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo has boasted of having what it takes to succeed Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, come November 6, 2021.
Chief Ezenwankwo, who is also a former President of Southeast Amalgamated Traders Association and Anambra Amalgamated Traders Association, has also declared his interest to run for the governorship seat of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.
According to the Federal Lawmaker, he wants to succeed Governor Obiano so as to continue with the good governance strategies of Obiano.
Making this declaration at civic centre Nanka in Orumba North Council Area of Anambra State, on Monday, Ezenwankwo who was surrounded by his kinsmen led by the town traditional ruler, Igwe Ogochukwu Ezeilo, Paul Chinedu, the town president general, party bigwigs among others, noted that Governor Obiano has done well in key developmental areas of the state like security, commerce, education, health among others.
“There is no doubt as to what Governor Obiano has achieved in the past seven years he has been in the state saddle. We all can testify to the improvement in security which has made Anambra today, a first choice investment destination. We have also seen efforts in the area of road construction, health, education and agriculture. Through his ingenuity, the governor has been able to shore up the state Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR), through which he has been able to undertake key recurrent expenditures of the state, such as payment of salaries,” Ezenwankwo said.
These legacies, he noted, he was going to build and improve upon.
On his experience and ability to handle the position of governor if elected, the Federal lawmaker stated that his achievements as leader of traders in the South-East and Anambra State as well as his current records as a Federal Legislator are indices that he has the managerial ability and qualities, adding that God gave him the grace of leadership.
In his words, “As a businessman, I have the ability, sagacity and quality. I have been a good manager of men, I have been part and parcel of many government in the state as well as been in APGA for 15 years. I have been a stakeholder in APGA and have worked for the party. I am not afraid of any candidate, people in our party especially the youths knows I am capable to succeed Governor Obiano,” he boasted.
Some APGA stakeholders at the declaration ceremony including the immediate Anambra State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Joseph Akabuike, a one-time chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Aguata branch, Barrister Cliford Iloegbune Okoye and the President General of Nanka community, Chief Paul Chinedu, extolled the qualities of the Federal Legislator, and said the state needs leaders like him to sustain the tempo of good governance in the state.
