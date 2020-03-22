Hybrid Banana, Plantain From IITA Will Soon Flood Nigeria

Hybrid plantain and banana germplasm from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and its partners, will soon be distributed to farmers in Nigeria.

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) has embarked on the evaluation of hybrid plantain and banana germplasm.

IITA Regional Breeding Manager for plantain/banana improvement in West and Central Africa, Delphine Amah, during an earlier visit to NIHORT, called for closer ties between IITA and the national institute, which has the mandate to work on banana and plantain in Nigeria.

In a recent interview, Amah recalls, “in the past, there was not much collaboration between IITA and NIHORT on banana and plantain, but in recent years we have tried to bring that collaboration to life.”

In response to that call, Plant Breeder and former Head of NIHORT Genetic Resources Unit, Dr Dorcas Olubunmi Ibitoye, followed up with a request for germplasm for test purposes with the understanding that successful evaluations may lead to the distribution of said germplasm to farmers/end users.

IITA eventually delivered 35 varieties to NIHORT comprising plantain, dessert and cooking banana hybrids originating from the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRPA) and the Honduras Foundation for Agricultural Research (FHIA).

After a more recent visit, Amah expresses delight with the level of progress made and the professionalism and seriousness the NIHORT team exhibited as they had gone ahead to plant the materials and begin the evaluation process immediately after receiving the materials.

She describes how, despite the adverse weather conditions and budgetary constraints, they had shown strong commitment by planting and taking the extra step of installing an irrigation system to supply water to the farm.

In a paper, Promising High-Yielding Tetraploid Plantain-Bred Hybrids in West Africa, published in the International Journal of Agronomy, the authors note: “Despite the economic importance of plantains in the humid lowlands of West and Central Africa, the sustainable production is threatened by pathogens and pests, posing a risk to household income generation and food security.”

The NIHORT team will maintain the high-yielding disease-resistant plantain and banana hybrids with the aim of multiplication and evaluation with farmers.

Farmers are always requesting improved varieties from IITA and NIHORT and the expectation is that this evaluation will deliver some productive results for them.