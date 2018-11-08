Husband Shoots Wife and His Brother Dead After Catching Them in Bed

A Russian man has reportedly confessed to gunning down his wife and his brother after finding them having an affair in the spare room of his flat.

Oleg Kirkunov, 54, told police that his brother Evgeny had joined him and his wife for a meal and drinks then stayed the night at his house in the oil city of Ufa.

According to him, he woke up in the middle of the night and realised his wife Olga was no longer lying beside him and went to look for her and heard “noises” coming from another bedroom.

“He entered the room and saw his wife making love to his brother,”

He then grabbed his Saiga gun and shot his wife in the head as she lay in the bed and shot his 65 year old brother who had dressed and was trying to escape. Both lovers died on the spot.

He called the police and confessed to the killings and the reason he shot them.

He has been detained until 4 January 2019 pending further investigations.

Surprisingly, he won disturbing social media plaudits and was hailed as a “hero” for killing the lovers.

The extraordinary comments included: “Well done, brother! I would have done just the same”.

“Cheer up, you will go to jail, this is true, but you have done the absolutely right thing”