HURIWA To Oshiomhole: Stop Open Rebellion Against Court

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), a rights group, has taken on the suspended National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The group wants Oshiomhole to stop his alleged open rebellion against the constituted and competent court of law and proceed on suspension pending the determination of the matter before Justice Danlami Senchi of Abuja High Court or his appeal against the restraining order against him made by the Abuja High court.

But, the charge is coming as the Forum of State Chairmen of the party has passed a vote of confidence on the embattled Oshiomhole.

The forum in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Ali Dolari, and its Secretary, Dr. Ben Nwoye, after its meeting held on March 9, says it will stand firmly behind Oshiomhole to defend the sanctity of the constitution of the party with regards to upholding its supremacy.

The forum notes that it frowned at the level of impunity being experienced in the party in which, unauthorized individuals would issue press statements using the name of the party to deceive the leaders of the party and the unsuspecting public, thereby causing disaffection among the party leadership.

Adding, it says all individuals involved in this practice should be mindful that their conduct is prohibited under the relevant sections of the party’s constitution.

“We have therefore resolved to wade-off all perceived and real threats by detractors and enemies of our great party inhibit the implementation of democratic ethos as currently being championed by our indefatigable Oshiomhole and which has given sleepless nights to the opposition party”, it says.

According to them, ‘’the removal of Oshiomhole will not improve the conditions of the supporters or the generality of Nigerian people, adding that it would only satisfy the vindictive tendencies of a privileged few who might have been offended by the embattled chairman.

‘’The state chairmen being members of NEC and critical stakeholders of our party, dissociate ourselves from the ongoing brigandage intended to disorganize the peace we have been enjoying in the party. These acts if successful would only weaken the political strength of our great party.

“We, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the party under Oshiomhole for his quality, purposeful and directional leadership.”

Apparently not persuaded, HURIWA says it is an abomination for a man in the position of Oshiomhole to even remotely be involved in actions that may be interpreted as forum shopping with the sinister motive to undermine the constitutional powers of the courts of law.

“We expect the much respected erstwhile unionist and a two terms state governor Oshiomhole to dissociate himself completely from the counter order from the Federal High Court in Kano which illegally aimed at overturning an earlier decision of the court of same coordinate jurisdiction made by Justice Danlami Senchi of the Abuja High Court.

‘’As one of those who have benefitted from the good fruits of judicial adjudication, we expect the suspended APC chairman not to be in the bandwagon of lawless politicians who do not mean well for our constitutional democracy by roaming about the courts to obtain injunctions which they think can override orders made by court of coordinate jurisdiction”, says the rights group.