Hunger dey o!

When I first heard Nasboi’s song ‘Hunger Games’, I was greatly amused. The lyrics, delivered with a catchy rhythm, seemed to capture the plight of the average Nigerian in a lighthearted way. But today, the humour which I found in that song has vanished, replaced by the grim reality of poverty and despondency that has become the hallmark of President Tinubu’s economic policies.

In less than 18 months, transportation costs doubled, several businesses folded under the weight of rising expenses, school fees have become unaffordable for many parents, and the prices of basic commodities, fuel inclusive, skyrocketed beyond the reach of many. While the government promised palliatives to ease the hardship, these promises have proven grossly insufficient, leaving thousands in dire straits. The situation is just as Nasboi sang: “Food no dey for boys to focus. Rice no dey, even garri cost…Things too cost for dis kind regime. Ulcer dey, no food to treat am o.”

The desperation of Nigerians to survive was tragically exposed a few days ago when stampedes at palliative distribution centres led to loss of lives. In Ibadan, a stampede at a funfair of which the organisers promised participants “exciting prizes like scholarships and other bountiful gifts” led to the death of several children. A similar tragedy occurred in Abuja, where a crowd gathered for palliatives became uncontrollable, resulting in chaos and 10 fatalities. In Anambra State, the story was no different; a stampede at another distribution point left families mourning their loved ones. These are not isolated incidents—they are the result of widespread hunger and misery.

The images of mammoth crowds scrambling for food packs were heart-wrenching, a visual indictment of the ruling party’s failure to prioritise the welfare of its citizens. I agree with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that “it is heartbreaking that despite our abundant resources as a nation, Nigerians have been subjected to an agonising life where they die struggling for food.” I also agree with presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore’s remark that “If anyone didn’t know how bad things are and how our people are really desperate for survival, this unprecedented but unwarranted death by hunger-suicide tells the real story.” These tragic events are indeed an “ugly testament to the alarming level of misery, poverty, hunger, starvation, and sense of hopelessness and desperation for survival currently plaguing our nation,” according to the PDP.

It is heartbreaking that a government which promised Nigerians ‘renewed hope’ has plunged the nation into renewed despair. Families can no longer afford to eat three square meals a day, children are dropping out of school, and the middle class, once a buffer against extreme poverty, is steadily disappearing under the weight of harsh economic policies. Even in rural areas, where subsistence farming was once a reliable source of survival, the high cost of fertilisers and transportation has made agriculture increasingly unsustainable. Many farmers have abandoned their fields, unable to cope with rising expenses.

Amidst these travails, Mr President, during his media chat on Monday night, stated that his reforms were necessary for the country’s growth. However, focusing solely on economic growth—measured by GDP and other statistical metrics—ignores the critical realities faced by the citizens. True progress is not just about rising figures but about how these figures translate into improved living standards, affordable healthcare, quality education, and access to basic necessities. When millions are battling hunger and poverty, growth figures offer little consolation.

Unfortunately, President Tinubu’s economic reforms have done little to address the pressing needs of the people. What we see instead is a government out of touch with the realities of the masses. It is embarrassing that a nation as rich in resources as Nigeria cannot provide food security for its citizens so much so that citizens now flock to charity events for their daily bread.

Meanwhile, Mr President, in his Christmas message, has assured that “Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and hope, with every indication pointing towards a bright future.” While the President’s words may sound reassuring, they ring hollow for the millions of Nigerians struggling with the daily reality of hunger and hardship. Promises of a ‘promising path’ and a ‘bright future’ cannot fill empty stomachs or console families grieving the loss of loved ones due to desperation-induced tragedies. Actions speak louder than words, and so far, the government’s actions—or lack thereof—have painted a bleak picture.

‘Hunger Games’ by Nasboi has become the painful anthem of Nigerian reality. The lyrics tell of the struggles of a nation where hunger and despair have become commonplace. If the current administration is serious about its promise of ‘renewed hope,’ it must address these issues head-on. Hunger dey o! And the time for rhetoric is over. Nigerians deserve more than words—they deserve action.

Ezinwanne Onwuka writes via ezinwanne.dominion@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...