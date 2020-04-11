Hundreds of arms and ammunition recovered in Jos

Operations Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, has recovered hundreds of guns in the last two years, Daily Trust reports.

The guns which were of different categories were displayed at the headquarters of the operation in Jos during the handing over ceremony to its new commander, Major-General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo.

According to the command, OPSH recovered the firearms from different criminals who had decided to unleash mayhem in some communities under the watch of OPSH.

The weapons, according to the OPSH were recovered during various operations and patrols by the command.