How Water can help with Weight Loss

Plain drinking water has no calories. Drinking 17 fl oz (0.5 l) of lukewarm water 30–40 minutes before a meal can boost your adipose tissue metabolism (and hence, the ability to burn calories) by up to 30%.

Consuming 0.5 gal (2 l) of water daily increases the body’s energy expenditure up to 96 kcal, according to research published by the Endocrine Society in 2003.

Another benefit of drinking water is that it suppresses hunger. As a result, you consume fewer calories.

Drinking lukewarm 68–72 °F (20–22 °C) water makes the body use additional energy to heat it up to body temperature.

Those wanting to lose weight should follow these recommendations along with reducing their caloric intake and exercising.

Those wanting to lose weight should stick to the following tips:

Drink water instead of high-calorie drinks that are rich in sugar, colorants, and additives.

Consume more foods with high water content (vegetables, berries, fruit, cereals and legumes), while monitoring daily carbohydrate intake.

The above mentioned foods are healthy and make you feel full much faster compared to those with low water content. As a result, you eat less.

They take longer to digest and provide lasting satiety.

Fiber contained in whole fruit binds to the fruit’s natural sugar, which makes it difficult for the body to absorb it quickly and thus helps you to lose weight seamlessly.

In addition, whole fruits (unlike juices) contain fiber, which binds the sugar, inhibiting its fast absorption. This allows for comfortable weight loss.

Why is it so important to drink water while exercising?

Physical activity makes the body lose large amounts of fluid through sweating.

However, according to research, even moderate dehydration with a loss of only 2% of body weight leads to tiredness, impaired thermoregulation, and low endurance.

To avoid that, stick to some simple recommendations:

Drink 17 fl oz (0.5 l) of water 2 hours before a workout.

While exercising, drink sufficient amounts of fluid at regular intervals, focusing on your needs.

How do you figure out how much water your body needs? Weigh yourself before and after exercising and subtract the second value from the first one. The resulting figure is the approximate amount of fluid you have lost that should be replenished.