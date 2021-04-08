How Virginity Saved Young Lady From ‘Ritualists’

180 views | Francis Azuka | April 8, 2021
A young Ghanaian lady identified as Abigail who went missing on Tuesday 6th April 2021, has been found, celebritiesbuzz reports.
According to the report, the lady went jogging in the morning and never returned.
Her photos were circulated on social media so that anyone with useful information on her can contact some dedicated numbers to help find her.
In a recent disclosure, Abigail has been found.
According to a sister of the victim, her being a virgin was what saved her from being used by ritualists as she was actually kidnapped for ritual purposes.
The report disclosed that a Facebook Messenger chat from one of her sisters said Abigail’s unconscious body was found at Ashongman Estate.
The lady narrated that Abigail was kidnapped for ritual purposes but when she was sent to the shrine, the spiritualist rejected her because she’s a virgin while they needed a pregnant woman for the sacrifice.
“She was kidnapped by some people who asked for directions in a private car, they covered her nose and mouth and she went off…. she woke up at a strange place and heard them saying she’s a Virgin, we want pregnant women”.
“So at dawn today they came to leave her at Ashongman….she looked messy. This is the work of God 000, the blood of Jesus Christ saved her”, her message read.
Remember me