How to Succeed in a Jobless Society

It is no longer news that finding a well-paying job has become more difficult than it was in the days of our fathers. Our fathers and mothers worked with Primary 7 Certificates and their earnings could ‘take them home.’ They didn’t bribe their way into the job-market, rather, their skills and abilities showed them forth. Nowadays, however, one has to pay for or know someone that knows someone, that knows someone, to get a befitting job no matter how well qualified they are (especially in Nigeria and Africa at large).

Today, many people are either completely jobless or under-employed.

Currently, Nigeria has 18.8% unemployment rate while youth unemployment is pegged at 33.10%. (Unemployment and underemployment combined is 40%). South Africa has 26.6% unemployment rate while UK and US have 4% each.

Now, in the face of joblessness and under-employment (getting meager money for jobs done), the following are ways or things you could do to make a good living.

START A BUSINESS

In order to become self-reliant and happy in life, start a small business. Don’t be surprised that the same small business may soon grow into a conglomerate, employing thousands of people. Ask Nigeria’s celebrated business Icon, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, how he started and you would realize that all things are possible when there is determination, vigour and managerial ability.

At the age of 21, he reportedly borrowed N500,000 from his grandfather after the death of his father, Sanusi Dantata. He promised to pay it back in 3 years but ended up paying it back in 3 months when he saw how good the returns from his importation business had become. He later ventured into manufacturing the same products he had been importing and some he had never imported.

Right now, virtually every household in Nigeria uses either one product or the other from Dangote’s many companies. Even now, his refinery is almost ready for take-off. He is Africa’s richest (a position he has maintained for seven consecutive years) with estimated net-worth of $14.1 billion. In fact, Dangote’s story is endless. What can you say about Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega, Mark Zuckerberg and many others?

So, launch into the business idea you’ve been nursing. Even if you don’t have any in mind, give yourself a time for critical thinking. In fact, the advanced technology of this age can help you out.

The question you may have been asking within you all the while you have been reading this is, “You don’t understand; how about the capital (money to start with?” Your friends and family; banks and former employers who trust you can help you out. Approach them with a clear picture of what you want to do and they would be willing to come to your aid. The good thing is that you do not necessarily need a large capital to get yourself started.

So, this time of economic hardship (especially in Nigeria) is a good time to start something worthwhile. You could either sell products or render service that you know will be of interest to a good number of people. You could also start a home cleaning service or food delivery service and many more. You can also use social media (Facebook, twitter, linkedin, whatsapp, etc) as tool to leverage your business.

Most importantly, carry out a market research and survey in the type of business you want to do before you actually start.

A friend, a graduate, told a congregation recently how he did some ‘odd jobs’ before landing a job with a Federal Government agency in Nigeria. He worked in Port Harcourt before he was transferred to Abuja about two years ago.

According to him, after graduation, he stayed idle for a while. Though the friend he was staying with was fending for him, he became unsatisfied with idleness and began hawking books inside traffic gridlocks in Lagos. He said he was surprised to see that he was making more than double gain.

He later relocated to Abuja where he started a laundry business; a job he was doing till he got the government job. The amazing thing was that, even when he got the government job, he didn’t want to ‘let-go’ the business. Hence, he called on many friends and associates to take over the business as he didn’t want it to go comatose, but none obliged him! They regarded it as a ‘dirty job’ but when they were eating from the proceeds, they never think so.

LEARN NEW SKILLS

You can also choose to learn a new skill. It could be photography, jewelry making, bead making, learning to play a musical instrument (guitar, piano etc); baking, writing and producing music or playing a sport.

Take the time to learn it and get really good at it. It will give you an edge and provide you opportunities as well as help build your self-confidence and give you value for time invested. It will surprise you to know how much it costs to get skilled workers nowadays!

In today’s world, certifications would help you in diverse ways but having a skill that meets the demands of the world economy and the demands of people on daily basis would rather take you farther in your career. This is what a great humanitarian and philanthropist in Nigeria, Ordinary (Dr) Ahmad Isah of Brekete Family refers to as ‘Sabificate’ – a coinage for one’s ability and skills – whether certified or not.

VOLUNTEERING

If you have been seeking a good job but finding none, choose volunteering. It is a great way to give back to society or just do some good with your time. This often comes with reward as you become more visible. Examples abound of organisations and individuals who ended up employing volunteer-employees who proved themselves excellent. You can volunteer to work for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), religious organisations or the ‘elderlies’ where the aim is to help others and better the society.

You can also join a number of empowerment programmes tailored for young people where certain skills you possess may be needed and refined as you work – as you know, there is no end to learning.

There is a measure of accomplishment and sense of fulfillment that comes with serving humanity.

ATTEND SEMINARS

To make yourself visible in a highly competitive world, attend seminars where you could learn new things, meet people and make friends – networking. Attend conferences and seminars as well as events. Who will know you if you keep lying and hiding in your room every day? As Dr Isah (mentioned above), would always say, “Lazy Uncle, wake up; lazy Auntie, wake up; lazy Brother, wake up; lazy Sister, wake up. Use your life to do better things because manna doesn’t easily fall from heaven anymore.”