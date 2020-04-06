How to remove cockroaches from your kitchen

Kitchen is the most common place, where cockroaches find their home and it is difficult to kick them out. They can poison your food, as they carry disease-causing germs as well as bacteria that infect your food and may harm your health. Here is a list of best DIY pest control ideas to remove cockroaches from kitchen and rest of your house.

Silica aerogel and sugar

Silica aerogel is an effective ingredient to get rid of cockroaches. Mix silica aerogel and sugar in 3:1 ratio. Sprinkle this mix around the cockroach-infested places. Repeat the process for best results.

Peppermint oil

Mix 10 drops of peppermint oil with 250 ml of water. Mix these two thoroughly and spray around cockroach infested areas. Repeat the process for immediate results.

Pepper, onion and garlic

Prepare a solution of pepper powder, onion paste and garlic and then mix it in one litre water. Sprinkle the solution around the infested places. The smell of the mixture will keep them away.

Neem leaves

Make a paste using handful of neem leaves and water. Now, filter the water and pour this liquid into a spray bottle. Spray the mixture in the infested areas at night.

Soap and water

Mix 4 tsps of powdered detergent in a one litre water. Using a spray bottle, sprinkle the solution directly on the roaches. The soapy water forms a thin layer on the breathing pores of the cockroaches, they suffocate and then die.

Cucumber

Keep a few slices of cucumber in a tin jar and leave it as it is. The reaction between cucumber and tin jar can emit a smell that cockroaches do not like.

Boric acid

Boric acid is a prefect bait to prevent cockroaches. Mix one part of boric acid, one part of white sugar and one part of wheat flour, and spread the mixture all around the infested area. This mixture will help in keeping the cockroaches at bay due to the harmful effect of the acid.

Pine-sol and bleach

Boil these two ingredients in water and pour the mixture in the infested areas. This can be a very effective chemical-free way to drive cockroaches away from your home.

Bay leaves

Simply place the leaves in a bowl and crush them into a powder. When this powder is sprinkled around the infested areas, the aroma of the powder drives the pest out of your home.

Baking soda and sugar

This is the most effective way to prevent cockroaches coming into your kitchen. Mix equal parts of baking soda with equal proportion of sugar. Sprinkle the mixture in the areas where you have seen roaches.