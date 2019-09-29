How to make Vanilla Sponge Cake

Who doesn’t love a cake? Well, if you always wanted to learn the basic cake process, then here’s your chance to do that. This is a basic Vanilla Sponge Cake recipe that you can prepare anytime for your friends and family. It is truly delicious and can be made in just 40-45 minutes. All you need is cake flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, milk, eggs, unsalted butter and vanilla essence. Do try this easy recipe.

Step 1- Preheat oven and prepare the baking pan Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare an 8-inch pan by greasing and flouring it, then lining it with a parchment round. Set aside for later.

Step 2- Prepare the cake batter In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine all the dry ingredients. Beat in the butter till the flour mixture forms a sandy texture. Then add half the milk, and beat the mixture until it’s smooth (about 1 minute). Meanwhile, combine the other half of the milk with the other wet ingredients (eggs and vanilla) in a large glass cup measure (or bowl with a pouring spout). Add half the liquid mixture to the mixer bowl, and beat for about 20 seconds, then add the rest, and beat again for 20 more seconds on medium.

Step 3- Pour the cake batter in the greases pan Transfer the cake batter to the prepared pan and smooth it with an offset spatula. Tap the pan on the counter a few times to get rid of any air bubbles.