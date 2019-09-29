How to make Vanilla Sponge Cake

Who doesn’t love a cake? Well, if you always wanted to learn the basic cake process, then here’s your chance to do that. This is a basic Vanilla Sponge Cake recipe that you can prepare anytime for your friends and family. It is truly delicious and can be made in just 40-45 minutes. All you need is cake flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, milk, eggs, unsalted butter and vanilla essence. Do try this easy recipe.
Ingerdients:
- Step 1- Preheat oven and prepare the baking pan
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare an 8-inch pan by greasing and flouring it, then lining it with a parchment round. Set aside for later.
- Step 2- Prepare the cake batter
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine all the dry ingredients. Beat in the butter till the flour mixture forms a sandy texture. Then add half the milk, and beat the mixture until it’s smooth (about 1 minute). Meanwhile, combine the other half of the milk with the other wet ingredients (eggs and vanilla) in a large glass cup measure (or bowl with a pouring spout). Add half the liquid mixture to the mixer bowl, and beat for about 20 seconds, then add the rest, and beat again for 20 more seconds on medium.
- Step 3- Pour the cake batter in the greases pan
Transfer the cake batter to the prepared pan and smooth it with an offset spatula. Tap the pan on the counter a few times to get rid of any air bubbles.
- Step 4- Bake the cake for about 35 minutes
Bake the cake till a cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean (about 35 minutes). Once done, let the cake cool for 15 minutes before flipping the cake out of the pan onto a wire rack to cool completely.