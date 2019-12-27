How to make that perfect omelette!

Are you an egg lover? Then, you’ll be happy to know that eggs are not only tasty but are very beneficial for your health, skin, hair and nails. Rich in nutrients like proteins, minerals and vitamins, eggs can make for an ideal breakfast delicacy.

Apart from the nutrition factor, egg recipes are the easiest to cook. You can quickly boil an egg or make an omelette, whenever you are feeling hungry. Eggs will not only satiate your hunger pangs but at the same time it will also give you loads of energy.

Boiling an egg is an easy task but some people are often confused when someone asks them to make an omelette, which may be because there are a variety of ways in which one can make an omelette. But, fret not as this article will guide you on how you can make that perfect spicy Indian omelette within 10 minutes. Read on to become a pro in omelette making! (maybe?)

Serving: 1

What you need:

2 eggs

1 green chilli

1 small onion

1 small tomato

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

2 pinches turmeric powder

1 tablespoon refined oil

Salt as required

Procedure:



1. Chop all the veggies and keep them aside.

2. Take a medium mixing bowl and crack the eggs in it.

3. Add the chopped veggies in it.

4. Now, add the spices and salt.

5. Beat the mixture well for a minute.

6. Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium flame.

7. Slowly, pour the egg mixture on it.

8. Tilt the pan to coat the whole surface with the egg mixture.

9. After 2 minutes, take a spatula and gently push the edges.

10. Now, turn it around and cook the other side for 2-3 minutes.

11. Carefully, take it out on a plate and enjoy!

Note: You can add more veggies or just subtract them, that’s your call.