How to Know if She’s Cheating

Ask Her
Do some investigation
Changes in Behaviour
Element of Surprise
Give your friend a huge surprise. Here’s a little guide for you. Man heads to work; man forgets something and returns home. Man catches girl in bed with another man. Only, this time, you do this on purpose, although this can only work if you are living together. Show up surprisingly at her place if you don’t live together. Try to make some moves unannounced to see if you may catch her.
Listen to the Rumour Mill
If your girlfriend is cheating, chances are she hasn’t managed to hide it from everybody. Mutual friends, members of her family, even co-workers may all already be in on the secret, and secrets as large and juicy as an affair rarely stay quiet for long. If one of your friends raises a concern about your girlfriend’s faithfulness, be smart about how to handle it. Be on the lookout for subtle hints, any mentions of your girlfriend and any gossip-worthy activities she may have recently been involved in.
Watch Out For Inaccurate Stories
If your girlfriend is cheating, chances are she will try to hide it by telling lies about the affairs. One bad thing about telling of lies is that as your questions gets tougher; she has to tell more lies to cover the previous ones. Except your girls is an expert in telling of lies, sooner than later, she will make very costly mistake and tell a story that will eventually entangle her…all you have to do is to keep tabs on her stories.