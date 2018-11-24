How to Know if She’s Cheating

Suspecting your partner is cheating can make you furious. The time you spend thinking about it can consume you. So what should you look out for if you suspect her?

Ask Her

This is the simplest and the most obvious way to go about it. you should be able to tell when your girlfriend is lying, so if you ask her and she denies it you will get a clue from her reactions that’s she is hiding something. If you are lucky enough and she tells you the truth then mission accomplished.

Do some investigation

I’m not advising that you take the snooping game far but if you don’t get what you are looking for using the first tip then you should investigate her. Check her call log, who has she been talking to most often, look at her online social profiles and see if she’s made any interesting new friends (research shows that about 70 percent of cheating partners are caught through their gadgets- phones, browser history,etc).

Changes in Behaviour

If your girlfriend is cheating on you, there’s a good chance that you can notice it in her behavior. Keep your eyes open and pay attention to subtle changes. Has she started keeping her phone by the side at all times? Has she changed her password? Or has she starts spending time with friends you’ve never met? They are so many other changes you may notice, just be observant.

Element of Surprise

Give your friend a huge surprise. Here’s a little guide for you. Man heads to work; man forgets something and returns home. Man catches girl in bed with another man. Only, this time, you do this on purpose, although this can only work if you are living together. Show up surprisingly at her place if you don’t live together. Try to make some moves unannounced to see if you may catch her.

Listen to the Rumour Mill

If your girlfriend is cheating, chances are she hasn’t managed to hide it from everybody. Mutual friends, members of her family, even co-workers may all already be in on the secret, and secrets as large and juicy as an affair rarely stay quiet for long. If one of your friends raises a concern about your girlfriend’s faithfulness, be smart about how to handle it. Be on the lookout for subtle hints, any mentions of your girlfriend and any gossip-worthy activities she may have recently been involved in.

Watch Out For Inaccurate Stories

If your girlfriend is cheating, chances are she will try to hide it by telling lies about the affairs. One bad thing about telling of lies is that as your questions gets tougher; she has to tell more lies to cover the previous ones. Except your girls is an expert in telling of lies, sooner than later, she will make very costly mistake and tell a story that will eventually entangle her…all you have to do is to keep tabs on her stories.