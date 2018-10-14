The friend zone is the least expected or loved place a man would want to be. You have this lady whose presence brings a spark to your eyes. Your heart pace seems to go from ordinary to extra fast! You cannot seem to concentrate with her around, and in the words of Tatiana Manaois, you sing

“See you distract me, but I’m distracted without you….and I’m not a coffee drinker, but I lost sleep just thinking of you…”

But, this lady tells you that you are “just a friend” to her, and that is a basic “friend zone” case. What do you then do? How do you handle it? Well here is how to handle being in the friend zone.

1) Define Your Feelings For Her

Firstly, you have to define your feelings for her. Is what you have just a crush on her or, is it more than that? If it is more than the regular crush and tends more to be a longing for a long time relationship where you get to spend lots of time with her, building a future then, step two is essential for you.

2) Take A Break. A Little Distance Would Not Hurt

Try to take a break from your friendship with her especially when you really love her. It becomes weirder by the day to see the one you love treat you like ‘just a friend’. It might be hard to do this but, if you do not want to carry around the feeling of hurt, you have to take a break. She should understand and if she does not, then is she even indeed your friend?

3) Spend time doing something you love

Most times, you do spend too much time with this lady. But, being in the friend zone, you need to learn how to do things on your own. When you start giving yourself the happiness which you deserve by doing things you love, it will send her a signal that, asides the distance, you respect her decisions and will learn to transcend your emotions or feelings for her by learning to be on your own.

4) Be Open Minded

Do not shut your heart out. Know that even if she placed you in the friend zone, there is a lady out there who will reciprocate your feeling. Do not feel like she is the only one and as though, it is a “do or die affair”. Open your mind and heart. Allow love to find you