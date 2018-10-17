How to Grow your Hair Really Fast

On average your hair grows 1/2 inch each and every month. And even though there are some pills and vitamins for hair growth, you really don’t need them. These few steps will work…

Get Fish in Your Diet or Supplement It

Before searching for outer ways of increasing your hair length, work from the inside out. I know first-hand the amazing changes your body makes from a good diet because of my weightlifting and fitness lifestyle.

From your skin to your hair, you will find amazing beauty benefits from getting enough Omega 3 fish oil, either through eating enough of the right kinds of fish or taking flavorless fish oil pills each day.

It’s scientific fact that being low on omega-3 fatty acids in your body SLOWS THE GROWTH OF YOUR HAIR and it’s a big reason why your hair becomes brittle, dull and lifeless.

For you to have longer, healthier and faster growing hair, you absolutely need to take in enough…

When you start eating the right types of fish or taking Omega-3 fish oil supplements, you might not notice a big difference for a few weeks. But towards the end of that month you will notice that your hair is easier to manage and healthier. You might even see some extra growth.

Here’s a list of some fish that are high in omega-3 fatty acids:

Salmon

Sardines

Shrimp

You can also get lower levels of Omega-3 oils from ground flaxseeds and nuts, especially walnuts.

Drink Your Hair Moisturiser

I’m not talking crazy; I’m talking about drinking water, not that moisturizing shampoo you love.

Most of us don’t drink enough water and that sucks because water is the numero uno hair moisturizer you’ll find and even the best moisturizer for dry skin. Hands down! This natural moisturizer is far better than even the best shampoo for dry hair or Shea moisture hair products.

Day to day, on average, people drink about 5 to 6 glasses of liquids (water, tea, coffee, etc.). But we rarely ever make it to 8 glasses, especially of pure water. Well, since drinking enough water supports your hair growth and hydrates your hair and skin it’d be a good idea to get that water bottled filled up each morning missy!

Moisturise Like a Maniac

Now let’s talk about how to moisturise hair from the outside and exactly what you need to do.

You need to be consistent with moisturizing your hair, every day if possible.

Knowing how to moisturize hair is key to growing some beautiful, long, natural hair.

Moisturize as often as possible, saturate it and try to do it every day or at least every other day.

Some of the most natural hair moisturizers for black hairstyles are grape seed oil, coconut oil, olive oil and of course the purest shea butters are always a best seller for good reason. Get some and get to moisturising.

Know How To Deep Condition Hair Properly

A good deep conditioning treatment replenishes your hair and restores moisture balance. Deep condition your hair at least once every 2 weeks or so, no longer than every 3 weeks.

You can do it with a dryer in about 30-40 minutes or if you don’t have a dryer just leave it in your hair longer and let your body heat work on it.

It’s impossible for me to tell you what the best deep conditioner to use is because of the different hair type you have from others. Some ladies I’ve known swore on coconut oil for hair and others had different favorites.

Just try what others are using until you find the perfect conditioner for your type of hair.

Treats Your Ends Like The End-All Be-All!

You absolutely must trim and/or dust your ends regularly! This is unbelievably important, you can’t be afraid trim those ends, your hair will grow back. In fact, science shows that this is an important way to actually get MORE length in the long run!

Trimming and dusting is one of the most misunderstood tips of how to grow black hairstyles.

BUT IT’S A MUST DO!

Detangle Your Hair in the Shower

Don’t use a normal comb, use a wide-tooth comb or detangler brush up under that warm flowing water and work the kinks out. You’ll notice…

Wear Protective Hair Styles

You probably already know about the many black hairstyles that are considered protective hairstyles, such as African hair braiding styles, human hair weave, twists and various wigs for black women.

So I love the braids, and wigs and weaves are often used while growing your hair out. These protective styles for natural hair and relaxed hair are time-saving, low-maintenance, they help you retain hair length and moisturize.

Avoid Blow Drying Your Hair Like The Plague!

Not only is blow drying hair bad for your hair and scalp because of the extreme heat, but also all of the yanking, pulling and tugging that usually comes along with it make it one of the most damaging things you can do to your hair.

Even though air drying your hair takes more time, it’s way healthier for your hair than blow drying.

The disadvantages of blow drying hair are too many while the few advantages of blow drying hair aren’t worth the extreme damage it does. Air dry your hair, it’s a lot less stress on your luscious locks.

Run Away From Highly-Chemical Hair Products

If you put too many harsh chemicals in your hair while trying to “get your beautiful on”, you’re actually working against your hair and your beauty goals.

A major secret in how to make your hair grow longer is staying as simple and natural as possible. There are so many damaging hair chemicals in the stores now that many women forget that natural hair products even exist!

The funny thing is that many natural hair growth products are in the same stores, for example olive oil, coconut oil, grape seed oil and more. They are usually just a couple shopping aisles away, it’s just that they are not advertised as “natural hair growth products”.

Avoid Heat Styling Your Hair

Heat is an enemy to your hair. You need to avoid applying extreme heat to your hair as much as possible. Focus on hairstyles that don’t require heat like twist outs, braid outs, roller sets, buns, wash-n-go hairstyles, etc.

Be Patient!

One of the strongest personality traits of women who know how to grow longer hair is patience. Follow these rules…

Have patience.

Be consistent.

Give it time.

Continuously make research and enquires on how to take care of your hair, it’s God’s gift to you. If you have time to learn more, check out The Science of Black Hair: A Comprehensive Guide to Textured Hair Care from scientist, author and natural black woman, Audrey Davis-Sivasothy. Women are truly learning from her, you can see how much they love the book from over 400 great reviews on Amazon.

PLEASE SHARE THIS article on Facebook or Twitter, it will help someone out there a lot!