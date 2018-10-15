How to get a Flat Tummy

You wake up in the morning and prepare to wear one of your favourite outfits, but unfortunately it doesn’t fit any longer. Let’s say you decide to overlook it, until after a while when you realise that more than half of your clothes no longer fits you. This makes you worry and you don’t know these tips will help you reduce belly and flaunt your abs the way you have always dreamt of!

Circuit training

If you want to build muscle and burn fat at the same time, you have to perform circuit training three days per week. How can you achieve this? Indulge in full body exercises like lunges, push-ups, and pull-ups, for one set of 15 repetitions. Don’t forget to follow every exercise with one minute of jumping rope. You should be able to burn around 500 to 600 calories per workout.

Go for abdominal muscles workout

Include abdominal muscles workout in your tips to reduce belly list. Do this three times in the week. Crunches and leg raises for three sets of 20 repetitions should be done. Also, do planks by holding your body in a push-up position on your elbows for 30 to 60 seconds for four sets.

Check your food

The kind of food you will eat in this period is vital in bringing about any change. Natural foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grain breads and pastas, chicken, beef, fish and low fat dairy should replace processed foods full of sugar.

Avoid salt

To minimize water retention, lower your sodium intake. This means you need to avoid salt. You can flavour your food with other herbs and spices instead.

Drink water

Have adequate water to flush away those toxins. This will give you dual benefits of a glowing skin and a flat tummy. Drinking water does not only mean having gallons of water in a day, but also drinking healthy drinks like green teas with anti-oxidants and fresh vegetable and fruit juice.

Stay away from alcohol

Alcohol can make your stomach feel bloated. To get that perfect tummy for a figure-hugging dress or silk saree, stay away from having any alcohol for this week at least.

Say bye-bye to stress

Stressing and anxiety can cause the over-production of a certain hormone called cortical, which encourages weight gain about the belly area. So try to keep your cool!