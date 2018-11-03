How to be Happier at Work

Many of us spend the most of our time at our jobs. On average, many people get to spend 40 hours a week at their jobs; those that work over the weekend spend even more hours at work. Since this is the case, then, the happier we are at work, the happier we are overall.

Here are a few ways you can pursue workplace happiness:

Change your work perspective

Do you feel unhappy when you think about work? Think positively about your work and dwell on the aspects of your work you like and are passionate about. Avoid negative people and gossip. Do the things you like at work more often.

Be more flexible and open-minded

Embrace change, try out new responsibilities, and seek new ways to learn. Take the responsibility to know what is happening at work; understand your work environment. Find out what’s happening with the company, its departmental projects, and about your co-workers.

Smile more often

Smiling can trick your brain into believing you’re happy which can then spur actual feelings of happiness. Sometimes, a little “fake it till you make it” is what sets you in a positive direction. Smile often, even when you don’t feel like it; it will give you a positive aura.

Make friends at work

Do you have a best friend at work? Liking and enjoying your co-workers is a criterion to a positive, happy work experience. Take time to get to know them. You might actually like and enjoy them. Your network provides support, resources, sharing, and caring.

Step out of the office

Take that lunch break and eat something nice. If you don’t feel like eating, take a walk, step out of the office for some fresh air and loosen up.

Get some rest

It all gets worse when you deprive yourself of sleep. There’s a strong link between sleep deprivation and psychiatric conditions like depression and anxiety disorders, according to some Medical researchers. So, try to get some sleep; an hour more sleep can make a big difference. Or just give yourself permission to wake up later, or take a nap during your lunch break. Even a 30-minute nap can reduce stress hormones and boost the immune system.

Quit

If you’ve tried everything you can and you still can’t be happy with your job, you should quit and find yourself a job that you are happy to do even it pays less. This is for your sake and that of your employer because happy people are more productive. You don’t want to spend your life doing the work you hate.