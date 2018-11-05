How Suspects Killed Army General in Plateau

Following the discovery of the remains of Late Major General Idris Mohammed Alkali’s body in Plateau State, after he was murdered in controversial circumstances, the Police has finally revealed the full details of how some of the arrested suspects carried out the crime.

The retired General had left Abuja for Bauchi enroute Jos sometime in September 2018 before he was reported missing some days after as he did not arrive his destination, tracking of his phones, vehicle and laptop led detectives alongside the military to a pond in Dura-Du in Jos South LGA Area of Plateau State.

Following the recovery of the car and other valuables of the retired general, the Military handed over 13 suspects arrested in connection with the case to the Plateau State Police Command for investigations leading to the arrest of six more suspects while two are still at large.

Pam Chuwang Dung, Pam Chuwang Kim, were alleged to have been part of the rampaging youths who did not want the Military to investigate the matter as they were alleged to have known about the incident.

Others like 22-year-old Michael James was alleged to have witnessed the incident and saw when and how the General was killed, unfortunately, he was arrested by the Police for concealing the information until his arrest.

Similarly, Dung Pam and John Alkali were arrested in possession of one round of ammunition and a locally made gun with one round of live ammunition.

Among some of the women protesters during the draining of the pond when the missing General’s car was recovered, Rebecca Gyang Pam was arrested after she allegedly did everything to conceal the crime and pervert justice.

Stanley Onuchukwu who operates a block industry beside the pond in Dura where the car was recovered allegedly knew about the pushing of the missing General’s car into the pond from his employees, but concealed the information from Military operatives.

Nenfa Jwanan, Michael Peter both employees of Onuchukwu’s at the block industry allegedly witnessed when was pushed into the pond without affording the Military information about the murder while they also witnessed the blockage of the road on September 3, 2018.

The owner of a restaurant and drinking joint whose joint is believed to be where some of the principal suspects at large normally to meet their activities, Paul Gyangzee is presently cooling his heels at the detention facility of the Police as he is alleged to know some of the principal suspects.

Meanwhile, confession of Stephen Chuwang, who was among the persons that exhumed the corpse of the General from Doi-Du and relocated same to Gushwet Shen, led to the pit where the body of the missing General was recovered.

One Timothy Chuwang allegedly drove the vehicle of the missing General from Doi-Du to the pond at Dura-Du and pushed it into the pond alongside with others on the day of the incidence.

Mathew Chuwang Rwang, the Youth Leader of Doi-DU was mentioned by Stephen Chuwang as one of those who exhumed the corpse from Doi-Du and relocated same to Gushwet-Shen

Also, the village Head of Dura-Du, Yakubu Rapp was also arrested pending final conclusion of investigation.

The duo, Pam Gyang Duns from Doi-Du and Mai-angwa of Latiya, friend to Da Chuwang AKA Mourinho, the principal suspect who is at large is believed to have participated actively in the killing of the General.