How Strong Is the Nigerian Military Compared to Other Militaries Globally?

Nigeria possesses one of Africa’s most formidable military forces, playing a central role in West African security and regional peacekeeping.

The Nigerian Armed Forces consist of three main branches: the Army, Navy, and Air Force. With a combined active personnel strength of over 215,000 and an additional 80,000 reservists, it is one of the largest standing armies on the continent.

Regional and Global Rankings

Africa:

Nigeria consistently ranks among the top five militaries in Africa but has recently dropped to fourth place, behind Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa.

Egypt holds the top spot, followed by Algeria and South Africa, with Nigeria close behind.

Global:

According to the Global Firepower Index, Nigeria is ranked 35th to 36th globally out of more than 140 countries assessed.

For context, the United States, Russia, China, India, and the United Kingdom occupy the top five positions globally, while Egypt (Africa’s strongest military) is ranked 12th worldwide.

Key Assets and Capabilities

Manpower: Over 215,000 active personnel and 80,000 reservists.

Land Systems: More than 300 tanks (including T-72AV and VT-4 models), over 1,200 armored fighting vehicles, and 300+ artillery systems.

Air Power: Modernization efforts include JF-17 Thunder jets, CH-4 drones, and the recent acquisition of 38 new aircraft.

Naval Power: The Nigerian Navy secures an 850 km coastline and has acquired nearly 400 new platforms, including capital ships, patrol craft, and helicopters, since 2015.

Counterinsurgency & Peacekeeping: Nigeria is deeply engaged in counter-terrorism operations, particularly against Boko Haram, and remains active in international peacekeeping missions.

Comparative Table: Nigeria vs. Other Top African Militaries

Country Africa Rank Global Rank Active Personnel Notable Strengths Egypt 1 12 ~450,000 Large arsenal, modern air and naval forces Algeria 2 26 ~130,000 Strong armored units and air capabilities South Africa 3 33 ~66,000 Advanced technology, capable air/naval power Nigeria 4 35–36 215,000 Extensive manpower, regional influence, and modernization

Strengths and Limitations

Strengths:

Large manpower and a broad array of modernized equipment

Strong regional influence and extensive experience in counterinsurgency and peacekeeping

Ongoing modernization and international defense collaborations

Limitations:

Despite its size, Nigeria lags behind Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa regarding firepower, technology, and global rank.

Challenges include equipment maintenance, logistics, and persistent internal security threats.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s military remains one of the most powerful in Africa, ranking fourth on the continent and within the top 35–36 globally. While it does not yet match the firepower or technological sophistication of the world’s leading militaries or Africa’s top two (Egypt and Algeria), it is a vital force for regional stability and continues to modernize steadily.