HOW NSE 30 COMPANIES RANK BY YEAR-TO-DATE RETURN

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

The Market Capitalization gained 1.01% to close at N13.351 trillion. The benchmark index (All Share Index) appreciated by 1.01% to close at 27,426.64 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -12.74%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. Access Bank ~ 17,006,443

2. Transcorp ~ 14,683,654

3. Union Bank ~ 10,055,295

4. FBNHoldings ~ 9,959,233

5. GTBank ~ 7,286,934

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. NASCON Allied: -30 kobo (-2.31%).

2.?Dangote Flour: -10 kobo (-0.45%).

3. Flour Mill Nigeria: -5 kobo (-0.38%).

4. NPF Microfinance Bank: -5 kobo (-4.31%).

5.Unity Bank: -3 kobo (-4.29%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Nestle Nigeria: +N80.00 (+7.14%).

2. Forte Oil: +N1.35 (+9.64%).

3. Dangote Sugar: +80 kobo (+9.41%).

4. GTBank: +60 kobo (+2.33%).

5. Lafarge Africa: +45 kobo (+3.13%).

Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators

. All Share Index = 27,426.64 points.

. Number of Deals = 2,816

. Volume = 115,422,350

. Value = N854,286,772.21

. Market Capitalization = N13.351 trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 3.00x for the day indicates that the number of buyers outpaced the number of sellers in the market today. At the end of trading today, 22 stocks advanced as against 7 stocks that declined.

The Bulls dictated the market today as NSE All Share Index increased by 1.01%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +221.17% (N22.00).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Sterling Bank: +23.68% (N2.35).

4. Lafarge Africa: +19.28% (N14.85).

5. Access Bank: +3.68% (N7.05).

6. Mobil (11 plc): -14.82% (N158.00).

7. Fidelity Bank: -17.73% (N1.67).

8. United Bank for Africa: -18.18% (N6.30).

9. Dangote Cement: -18.29% (N155.00).

10. Zenith Bank: -18.87% (N18.70).

11. Nestle Nigeria: -19.19% (N1,200.00).

12. Guaranty Trust Bank: -20.17% (N27.50).

13. Unilever Nigeria: -20.81% (N29.30).

14. Oando: -21.80% (3.91).

15. Transcorp: -22.73% (N1.02).

16. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -25.44% (N35.75).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -29.44% (N12.70).

18. Seplat Pet. Dev: -29.69% (N450.00).

19. Presco: -30.00% (N44.80).

20. FBN Holdings: -35.22% (N5.17).

21. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -39.02% (N9.30).

22. Nigerian Breweries: -40.64% (N50.75).

23. Okomu Oil Palm:

-42.06% (N44.15).

24. Flour Mills Nigeria: -42.86% (N13.20).

25. Forte Oil: -46.52% (N15.35).

26. Ecobank Transnational: -47.86% (N7.30).

27. Guinness Nigeria: -48.61% (N37.00).

28. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

29. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -51.24% (N5.90).

30. International Breweries: -60.66% (N12.00).

