How Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Students Learn In an Ill-Equipped Environment

Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and good governance organization has revealed the level of rot and corruption at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, after a student at the school sent him a Save Our Soul (SOS).

As a result of this, Adeyanju, former Director New Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a series of tweet on his twitter handle has revealed what he saw during his on the spot assessment of facilities at the aviation school.

See the thread as compiled below;

The entire college is currently operating with only two serviceable Aircrafts but when you go there, you will see over 20 aircrafts. They are all not functioning. A commercial pilot license cost N7.5million and Course Duration is 75 weeks, less than 2 years.

The students currently in the school have spent 2 years and 7 months with no tangible progress. Reason is because there are no enough aircrafts. All the students are supposed to share 2 aircrafts and one of the aircraft is not very good.

When visitors visit the school, the management take them to the Flight Maintenance Hanger where the non-operational aircrafts are and people will see plenty aircrafts and think they work. The FG and ministry continue to lie about the poor state of the school.

FG claimed to have purchased 20 new diamond aircrafts for the college in 2017 but only 1 was delivered and it wasn’t a new aircraft as claimed. Only this aircraft in this picture is functioning properly. The bigger aircraft is always having issues.

The college does not have any designated aircraft for the private pilot stage. The only 2 aircrafts that the school is managing are used mostly by the commercial Pilot stage. The college places more emphasis on the Commercial Pilot Stage. In summary, both stages use 2 aircrafts.

At the moment, the Nigerian Airforce sent some of its pilots to train at the College, so both stages have to wait till they are done. Even the most senior stage in the school – The CPL stage cannot fly because Airforce are currently using it.