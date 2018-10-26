How Islam Honoured Women

In The Name Of Allah, The Most Beneficent, The Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all creation. May Allah extol the

mention of the Prophet in the highest company of Angels and may the peace

and blessings of Allah be upon him, his family, his Companions and all

those who follow him exactly till the Day of Judgement.

O Muslim woman, know that, you are among the hopes of this Ummah!

Dear Brothers and Sisters! Before the advent of Islam, the state in which

women lived was disgraceful; as they led arduous and miserable lives.

Women’s rights were unheard of and their duties far exceeded their

capacity. A woman’s life was spent in distress and agony from the moment of

birth until the moment of her death; if she escaped being buried alive as a

young girl, she would live in humiliation and contempt for the rest of her

life.

In the pre-Islamic era (Jahiliyyah period), people used to bury young girls

alive, and if she survived somehow, she was considered of no consequence,

as if she had no right to live. So, what kind of life could women at that

time expect?

Islam came to save women from a humiliating and disgraceful existence. It

guided women to all that honours her and provides her with the respect that

is due to her – whether as a beloved young girl, an honoured sister, an

affectionate wife or a compassionate and respected mother.

Islam greatly honours women, raises their status and elevates them to the

position of which they are worthy, as they are the progenitors of men and

the educators of future generations.

Due to the importance of the woman’s role in educating future generations

and her direct influence in instilling in them the correct Islamic creed,

righteous conduct and morals and teaching them various acts of worship, her

enemies exert great efforts to Westernise her and focus on beguiling her

through the deceptive glamorous calls that have ensnared the sons and

daughters of our Ummah. Such calls include the so-called movement for

“women’s freedom”, “women’s rights”, so-called “feminist movements”, and

calling for “equality between men and women.”

Muslim women should be made aware of and warned against the conspiracies

that are being secretly perpetrated against them in order to drag them into

the impure swamps of immorality, by continuously tempting them in every

possible way to abandon the teachings of their religion that came to

safeguard their honour and ensure their happiness in this world and in the

Hereafter.

It is truly unfortunate to see that some Muslim women are attracted to

these fallacies and lies and even follow them. They have not only adopted

such misleading thoughts, they even spread them through various mediums and

lead a life of absolute intellectual, social and behavioural subordination

to the West. They blindly imitate Western women without thinking. Thus, the

following Sahih Hadith of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) applies to them:

“You will continue to follow the ways of your preceding nations, span by

span and Zira’ by Zira’ (i.e., a measurement equal to sixty-four

centimeters) to the extent that even if they entered a hole of a mastigure,

you would follow them (i.e. you will continue to follow your preceding

nations so consistently in their disagreeable actions).” The Companions,

May Allah be pleased with them said: ”O Messenger of Allah! (Do you mean)

the Jews and the Christians?” He said: ”Who else?”

Such women have forgotten that the social, legal, and historical

circumstances that faced European woman are totally different from those

faced by the Muslim woman. The European woman lived in an unjust society

based on human laws rather than divine legislation. Therefore, her rights

were exceedingly violated, which made her rebel against her conditions in

order to retrieve even a small part of her lost rights.

With regard to the Muslim woman, Islam granted her all her rights more than

fourteen centuries ago; hence, she has the right to be proud and hold her

head up high by virtue of these rights, which have not been granted to

women till this day even in those countries which claim to be “civilised”

and “developed.”

O Respected Muslimah! Your enemies are trying to deceive you and use you as

their weapon by alleging that they want to free you, while, by Allah, their

only purpose is to ruin your chastity and honour and undermine your

honourable status and happiness under Islam. You have to stop these

oppressors and criminals immediately and firmly because your deviation and

loss means the breakup of the family bonds that attach its members;

scattering them in life’s mazes.

My Dear Sisters in Islam! Your enemies are lying in wait for you, and

continue to wage war against Hijab – a continuation of the events in the

early history of Muslims when they conspired to remove a Muslim woman’s

Hijab at the time of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) in the market of Banu

Qainuqa.

This war is continuing until today, because your enemies realise very well

that ruining the Muslim woman means ruining the entire Muslim society.

Undoubtedly, some of those people have grown up under the protection of

atheism, thus, they pretend to be Muslims, while they are in fact

disbelievers. Such people are very keen to remove the Hijab of the Muslim

woman and stain her honour and dignity. Hence, they find that there is no

better way than offering them so-called “woman’s freedom” in the guise of

“modern Islam.”

O Daughter of Islam! Do not listen to those who beautify the life of

dangerous intermixing between the two sexes and abandonment of the Hijab in

the name of “freedom” and “civilised behaviour”, so that you are saved from

becoming a toy in their hands. Say to them that Allah the Almighty says:

“O Prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the

believers to bring down over themselves (part) of their outer garments.

That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused. And ever

is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.” [Qur’an, 33:59]

O Beloved Muslimah! Contemplate the following verse and its lessons, Allah

the Most High says:

“And when he came to the well of Madyan, he found there a crowd of people

watering (their flocks), and he found aside from them two women driving

back (their flocks). He said, “What is your circumstance?” They said, “We

do not water until the shepherds dispatch (their flocks); and our father is

an old man.” [Qur’an, 28:23]

This Qur’anic verse is part of the story of Prophet Musa, before he was

sent to his people as a Messenger of Allah. He went to a distant land to

escape from the oppression of Fir’awn (Pharaoh). When he arrived there, he

found a group of people watering their flocks, with two women standing

apart from them. He asked them why they were standing aside. They told him

that they had come to this place to water their flock, as their father was

an old man and could not work. Nevertheless, they did not justify

themselves under this compelling necessity to intermix with men; rather,

they waited until the men had finished and then watered their flocks.

My Beloved Sister! Would you not review your stance, and contemplate on how

to define the safe way?

Return to Allah, contemplate the Qur’an, and imitate the wives of the

Prophet of Allah (Peace be upon him) as this is the only way to Paradise.

Wake up my Sister, before it is too late and before your death and

reckoning, when the scale will be set and the Sirat will be placed over

Hell and the obedient people will be distinguished from those who are

disobedient.

* Muslim Sisters Must Avoid The So-called Feminist Movements

Simple logic: If you adopt a moral standard by which the Qur’an is

considered immoral, then you have two choices. You either reject that moral

standard or you reject the Qur’an!

Have you heard of the Bechdel Test? This is a feminist standard used to

determine whether a written story or film meets the bare minimum

requirements of representing women. The Test is straightforward: Does the

story or film in question have at least two female characters who speak to

each other about something other than a man?

What feminists realised is that many stories and films have minimal female

representation and the few female characters that do appear are simply love

interests of the male characters, who are the focus of the narrative. This

is a gross violation of gender equality and, hence, of justice, as far as

feminism is concerned.

Now, is the Bechdel Test a good standard of justice and morality? Is it a

good standard for determining female representation and visibility?

Virtually all feminists would say, “Yes, of course! Women MUST be

represented!”

Well, if we judge by this feminist standard, then the Qur’an would be

considered unjust and immoral (as would the Prophet (Peace be upon him),

his Companions and literally all the scholars of the Islamic tradition

prior to maybe twenty years ago). For example, Surah Yusuf, which Allah

describes as “the best of stories,” does not pass the Bechdel Test and,

therefore, does not adequately represent women as far as feminism is

concerned.

The feminist asks, “How is this the best of stories when not a single woman

is referred to by name? How is this the best of stories when the only women

mentioned are those who lust after and conspire against a man? What about

Yusuf’s mom or sisters? Why are they not mentioned anywhere? Was there not

a single positive woman in that time to include in the narrative?” This is

all what the feminist sees but the rest of us recognise the folly of

questioning Allah in this way.

This is just one example but it encapsulates why many so-called Muslim

feminists end up leaving Islam. They eventually realise that the feminist

morality they have adopted renders scholars, the Companions, even the

Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), even Allah as immoral, na’uzubillah.

So they reject it all and apostatise!!!

So what is the upshot? Well, first of all, Muslims MUST reject the Bechdel

Test, clearly. If the best of all stories in the Qur’an does not meet the

feminist standard of morality, then our very Iman depends on throwing that

standard in the trash.

Then what can be said about female representation?

Feminists, Muslim and non-Muslim, emphasise representation. “Women’s voices

need to be heard!” they shout. Well, of course they do. Islamically, no one

disagrees with that. Of course women’s voices are important and need to be

respected and represented. Allah acknowledges this in the Qur’an when He

says, for example:

“Indeed Allah has heard the statement of her that disputes with you

concerning her husband and complains to Allah. And Allah hears the argument

between you both. Verily, Allah is All-Hearer, All-Seer.”

But feminists are not satisfied with these assurances. It is not enough

that women’s voices are represented. They need to be represented in a

particular way. Speaking panels need to include as many women as men.

Mosque boards need to include a proportional number of women as men. Books

need to cite as many women as men. Islamic organisations need to give women

as much visibility as men. Etc.

Visibility is the important concept here. To be represented, women must be

physically seen. Otherwise, one is guilty of “hiding” and “marginalising”

women and this is the epitome of injustice, we are told.

But then, where was the female representation among the Rightly Guided

Caliphs? Where is the female representation in Surah Kahf? Where is the

female representation in Surah Baqarah? Where is the female representation

in Al-Isra’ wal-Mi’raj? Where is the female representation among the

authors of the authoritative Hadith collections or the most prominent books

of Fiqh or the most cited books of Tafsir (which is not to deny that there

were female scholars?), etc.

If feminism informs our standards of female representation, then we stand

to lose a great deal of our religion, if not the entirety of it.

If we dump feminist standards, then what standards should we adopt?

We adopt Islam’s standards, the Qur’an’s standards.

Maryam (RA) was not looking for representation. She was not demanding to

speak her mind and “be heard.” Infact, Allah commanded her to remain

silent. But then by His command, her baby spoke for her and miraculously

defended her from the crib.

We see the same from the Mother of the Believers. They weren’t demanding to

stand in front of everyone and “be visible.” They weren’t demanding to be

“represented” in every gathering and consultation and on every platform.

What lessons should we take from their example? Are those loud, screeching

voices that are attempting to disrupt our communities with their calls for

“representation” really following any Islamic precedence?

Here is the critical question the screechers don’t want you to ask. Does

the lack of visibility from the Sahabiyat (Women Companions) mean that they

lacked influence? Absolutely not. It is feminism’s deceit to conflate

visibility with influence and power. Influence and power do not require

being visible and, in fact, a great deal of power is obtained through

deliberate lack of visibility.

Respected Brothers and Sisters! We don’t need to be fooled by this toxic,

man-made ideology of feminism that has corrupted the minds and hearts of so

many of our brothers and sisters. The time has come to throw it away!!!

* Muslim Women Versus Western Women

Islam positions women in a noble position, because the brilliant generation

will be born out of their womb. In the period of jahiliyyah (ignorance

period) culture prior to the arrival of Islam, women were considered to be

very low and despicable, in fact not a few female newborn were buried

alive. They looked at women with one eye, in fact they were even considered

contemptible and worthless. After the arrival of Islam, it was proven that

the female could breathe in the air freely and the task of building a

community that is cultured and civilised, was given to them.

So it is no surprise that in Islam, there is no such thing as

discrimination against women, there are no need of the women emancipation

and feminism. Because since the first time the religion of Islam was

revealed to the surface of the Earth, Islam always uphold the status and

dignity of women. And an Islamic Shari’ah like this will not fade with

times, it will never be evolved and going through a revolution.

This is in contrast to the Western culture today which is the product of an

age that will always change and shift due to the erosion by the time.

Whereas, Islam places the men and women in accordance with the nature of

each. Therefore, there is no reason for the Muslims, whether they are men,

women, old or young, to demand more than what have been outlined by the

Creator, Allah the Almighty. Because it is Allah Who is the All-Knowing

about the secrets behind the creation of His creatures.

The Western nations in the reform and modernisation, are demanding equal

rights (emancipation). However, the concept of emancipation itself is

increasingly unclear with times, what should be the emancipation to free

women from the shackles of slavery, is instead plunging the women into the

abyss of a new slavery. In the capitalist society, women are exploited and

becoming a commodity that can be traded with the public, just look at the

ads in the information media around us. In a free society, women are taught

the permissive culture, that is detached from the values of the normative,

only for the benefit of the industry.

Away from the concept of Islam, they are demanding equality, freedom and

human rights, whereas they in fact are neglecting the nature and dignity of

the women which is supposed to be held in high esteem. In an indirect

manner, they are actually claiming that Islam is discriminative against

women. Whereas, Islam places the women in a position which does not exceed

what has been outlined and destined as women.

Umar Bin al-Khattab ever said:

“At the time of jahiliyyah (ignorance), the women had no value for us.

Until finally Islam came and declared that the woman is equal to man.”

This equality that Islam meant covers all aspects, including the issue of

rights and obligations. This is very well understood by the women of Islam

and therefore they hold very strongly to the teachings of Islam.

It is not rare that there are statements from some Muslims which say:

“The path to the awakening is already very clear, namely by means of going

through the path which had been gone through by the European nations. Thus,

we can change to be like them, and website must take all that is on them.

The bitter, sweet, good and bad, including things that are liked, as well

as disliked.” [Taha Hussain, in the future of knowledge in Egypt]

* The Destruction Of The Family

The subsequent problem is no longer just about women’s issues and their

rights.

However, it will expand and widen, covering on how to build a household in

such ways and styles that correspond to Western civilisation. Thus

developed the idea that, in managing a household we no longer have to pay

close attention to the rules and values. The role of the “mother” is no

longer a woman’s task. That role is the responsibility of the society. In

fact, the role can be performed by women and men.

Actually, in Europe, this thought and ideology has given birth to many

problems. For example, in France, it was recorded that 53% of the children

born do not have clear fathers. In many European countries, there is an

increasingly developing trend of not wanting to have children, or even not

wanting to get married. The relationship of men and women is merely a free

sex relationship without any ties, there is no binding rule. And

furthermore, they demanded that abortion is legalised as a direct impact

from the outbreak of the free sex culture.

It also had a significant impact on the very sharp rise in the number of

crimes. In 1998, the level of crimes in America reached a phenomenal

figure. The act of rape occurs every 6 minutes, shooting happens every 41

seconds, murder every 31 minutes. The funds spent on tackling the acts of

crime at that time reached 700 million dollars per year (this figure does

not include the crime of drugs). This number is equal to the annual income

of 120 third world countries.

* Crimes Against Women

The outbreak of crimes provides its own dangers for the women in Europe, so

much so that the UN, on 17th December 1999, issued a decision that 25th

November is an ‘Anti-Violence Against Women Day.’ There are a lot of facts

and data that should be heeded by those who are lulled by the West. In

Europe and America, at every 15 seconds, a violence against women happens.

And it is not even coupled with the act of rape every day. Causing America

to be recorded as a country with the highest number of violence against

women. According to the UNICEF records, 30% of violence against women occur

in America and 20% in the United Kingdom.

Not to mention the crime of slavery which happens in America, the CNN had

broadcasted a report that in 2002, millions of children and women were

traded in America every year. More than 120 thousands of women from Eastern

Europe and some other poor countries are sent to Europe to be employed as

sex slaves. And then more than 15 thousand women, a majority of whom come

from Mexico, are sold to America to be employed in the prostitution

complexes.

This illicit business even steal away the independence of children in the

world, to the point that the UN General Assembly, at its 54th meeting,

issued an enactment on the rights of children on 25th May 2000. A decision

that was deemed urgent so that prevention would be done, so as the buying

and selling of children no longer happen, much less if later they are

employed as sex slaves, such as that found in the internet networks.

Observing what is happening in the West, should make us think further if we

want to walk in a path that has been taken up by the West. In Israel’s

prisons, there are about 100 female prisoners. Why is the West silent over

all this? In Palestine, there are more than 250 women who have met their

martyrdom, not to mention the women who suffered injuries in the aftermath

of Intifadhah. As for the woman in Iraq, suffice it for us what was

delivered by the world organization on 22nd February 2005, which stated

that the condition of the Iraqi women is not much different from the

conditions when they were under the reign of Sadam Husain.

This explains that the independence and freedom of women as touted by

America do not touch them at all. In fact, their conditions under the

American occupation is much worse. They received rough treatment, they were

persecuted, harassed and even raped.

Therefore, as Muslims, let us think clearly, and do not be influenced by

the argumentation that feminism and gender equality can be the solution to

the problems of women in the Islamic world, such as in domestic violence,

women trafficking and other social problems. Until this moment, the Western

countries had not been able to prove that they managed to overcome the

mentioned social problems. Quite the contrary, moral disintegration have

destroyed the social fabric of the Western society, the feminist movement

are then blamed because it is considered to have changed the women to

become career crazy beings and distanced them from the warmth of a family.

And all praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace,

blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad,

and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Your brother, Imam Murtadha Muhammad Gusau, writes from Okene, Kogi State,

Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusaumurtada@gmail.com or +2348038289761.