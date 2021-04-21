Wednesday, April 21, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

How I made out with my lesbian girlfriend at the back of my church after performing – Singer

22 views | Francis Azuka | April 21, 2021

Temmie Ovwasa, an openly gay Nigerian singer, has shared how she went to a church to perform and then made out with her girlfriend at the back of the church.

Gistmania reports that she made the disclosure via her Twitter handle.

She wrote;

“I was 17 when I accepted an invitation to perform in a church in a town that was 6-7hrs away, just so I could see my girlfriend(asuu strike). The bus broke down in the middle of the road, that didn’t faze me. we made out at the back of the church after I performed. God is Good.”

