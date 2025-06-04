How has social media affected you?

The best way to describe social media is like using pepper; it adds spice to food and makes it tasty but if it is too much it can burn.

Social media has been a powerful too from connecting people, building connections and relationships, building businesses, spreading awareness and of course spreading and fueling fake news.

Do you think this is true; well we hit a few WhatsApp groups to get peoples opinion on the impact of social media and here is what they have to say:

Emmanuel 29 a young aspiring music producer who uses instagram to push his business has this to say: Instagram na my shop; na there I dey sell my market but it gets toxic and depressing it’s a mixture of both. It works well for my business I get recognition so I know how to balance it.

Musa a secondary teacher in Kaduna says that it’s has more harm on his students than good. My students are always on TikTok learning one trendy dance challenge, phones are not allowed into the school premises but somehow they sneak it in.

They have different WhatsApp groups as well and it is not for educational purposes. Social media distracts them from learning and reduces their attention span.

Kabir a graduate looking for job believes that social has been helpful as a job seeker. To him social media has been creating awareness; he also made reference to how social media helped with the #ENDSARS protest on Twitter and it got massive support.

Oyinyechi is of the opinion that social media should be regulated in Nigeria. She feels the lack of regulation is causing more harm.

“As there is no law regulating regulating social media people will continue their rubbish imagine people posting fake job alerts just to lure you; it’s crazy”

Collins a tech bro feels some social media is more toxic than others.

“ I am always on Linkden because of the nature of my job I dey steady get remote jobs but see Twitter leave it for toxic people, they can send you to your grave with their bad mouth”

Habiba feels she is just on social media to sell her market.

“I am a married woman and I sell fabrics and I am so grateful to God that I have not been on the wrong side of social media maybe because I take my 5 Salat seriously God has been helping me. I don’t engage in anything that is not my business.

Emily is of the opinion that social media is just pure vibes and people should not take it serious.

“ I use social media to catch cruise and escape my harsh reality. The economy is already messing with me I already have a good self esteem so social media got nothing on me. We laugh catch cruises and if you want fight we go banter for banter or oha for oha lol.

Social media like anything in life needs balance. Get what works for you!