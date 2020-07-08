How Gunmen Killed, Kidnapped 2 Personnel of Nigerian Army within 24 Hours

In what seems to be coordinated attacks, two personnel of the Nigerian Military have been victims of assault in the hands of dreaded gunmen and kidnappers, leading to the death of one while the other abducted.

The incidents happened simultaneously at different locations.

The first incident was said to occur at about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 05, 2020, when an officer, a Lieutenant with the 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at the GRA general area of the Rivers State Capital, South-South Nigeria.

PRNigeria gathered that despite efforts made by the troops throughout the Sunday night/early hours of Monday, July 06, yielded no results.

“Effort was made by own troops to locate the perpetrators throughout the night but they are yet to be found. We should all the praying to God for intervention,” a concerned source said.

The need for prayers became more evident as a similar incident took place at about 6.20am on Monday, July 6, 2020, along the Lokoja-Okene Road, Kogi State, North Central Nigeria.

According to the situation report, unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers shot at motorists along Okene – Lokoja road close to Mark’s Farm.

The target was an Officer, an Army Captain (name withheld) from Nigerian Army Cantonment Ojo, Lagos, who was travelling in a private car on transit from Lagos to Jaji and was shot dead while his mother and wife were abducted by the ‘hoodlums’.

Also, sources revealed that other officers who were on the convoy with him manoeuvred to escape the attack.

“Meanwhile efforts are ongoing by own troops to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators while the corpse of the deceased officer has been deposited at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja,” the source said.